Weanling calves sell to £950 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Over 200 dropped and weanling calves on Friday (February 2nd) with quality in both categories selling exceptionally well.

A Ballymartin farmer reached 260p/k for a 242k Limousin heifer at £635.

A Charolais bull from Tullymore Banbridge sold at 234k at £600 or 256p/k.

A Tullyframe farmer sold a 234k Limousin male at £580 or 248p/k.

Dropped calves sold to £450 for a Limousin heifer from Mayobridge.

Bull calves sold to £340 for a Limousin bull from Newtownhamilton.

Strong Shorthorn bulls from Katesbridge sold to £320.

In the bullock section, a 614k Simmental from Ballyward topped the sale at £1,200.

A 480k Shorthorn from Annaclone sold at £955.

Fat cows to £800 for 650k from Dromara and 688k at £785 from the same farm.

DROPPED CALVES

Mayobridge farmer: Limousin heifer £450. Newtownhamilton farmer: Limousin bull £340. Katesbirdge farmer: pen of Shorthorn £320 each. Clontifleece farmer: Simmental bulls £320 and £305, heifers £320. Derrylecka farmer: Simmental heifer £280. Mayobridge farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £235. Hillsborough farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £300. Lurgan farmer: pen of strong Friesian to £225.

WEANLINGS

Derryogue farmer: 460k at £950. Castlewellan farmer: 428k at £90, 385k at £890, 360k at £835, 302k at £740. Ballynafern farmer: 310k at £730. Ballymartin farmer: 318k at £700, 394k at £840, 342k at £790, 360k at £765. Tullymore farmer: 368k at £735. Poyntzpass farmer: 366k at £825, 284k at £590. Second Ballymartin farmer: 242k at £635, 260k at £620, 216k at £550 twice. Hillsborough farmer: 274k at £480. Portadown farmer: 208k at £495.

FAT COWS

650k at £800, 668k at £785, 598k at £700, 506k at £600, 514k at £600, 548k at £550 etc.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: 614k at £1,200. Annaclone farmer: 480k at £958, 520k at £930, 424k at £805. Lisburn farmer: 318k at £725.

Friesian bullocks: 546k at £900, 620k at £800, 470k at £735, 460k at £700.

Hogget prices rose by around £5.00 per head on Tuesday evening with a top of £101 and 410 pence per kilo.

Fat ewes easily cleaned up to £100 with milk ewes to £116.

HOGGETS

Kilkeel farmer: 34k at £101. Castlewellan farmer: 30k at £99. Armagh farmer: 27.7k at £99. Corbally farmer: 24.7k at £98.50. Loughbrickland farmer: 31k at £98. Ardglass farmer: 33k at £98. Attical farmer: 27k at £98. Kilkeel farmer: 28.8k at £98. Ballymacarn farmer: 30k at £97.50. Mayobridge farmer: 30k at £97. Castlewellan farmer: 33 hoggets, 22.4k at £91.50. Closkelt farmer: 20k at £82.50. Banbridge farmer: 23k at £93. Rathfriland farmer: 23.9k at £96.50. Kilkeel farmer: 24.7k at £98.50. Burrenreagh farmer: 23.8k at £93.50.

FAT EWES

Shinn farmer: £116 and £89. Cullion farmer: £100. Kilkeel farmer: £90. Loughbrickland farmer: £90. Mayobridge farmer: £90. Tandragee farmer: 15 at £85. Cabra, Ballyward and Castlewellan farmers: £85 each.

BREEDERS

Ewes with 2 lambs at foot: £175, £172. Singles: £130 and £125 etc.