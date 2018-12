Weanling calves to 268.9 pence per kilo at Rathfriland Co-Op

Another excellent entry of 257 cattle on Friday saw weanling calves from Lurgan sell to 268.9p/k.

This was obtained for two Charolais bulls, 212k at £570 and 220k at £590.

A good entry of bullocks cleared up to £1,100 and 213p/k for 354k at £755 from a Dromore farm.

Store heifers sold to £880 and 212p/k for 418k at £890.

Dropped calves cleared up to £310 for a Hereford bull from Dromore.

DROPPED CALVES

Dromore farmer: Hereford bull £310, Holstein bulls £270, £225 and £220 twice. Clough farmer: Montbeliarde bull £305. Ballyroney farmer: Limousin female £275. Warrenpoint farmer: Belgian Blue bull £290. Ballynahinch farmer: Limousin bull £290. Katesbridge farmer: Angus bull £285, £280 and £265. Clontafleece farmer: Limousin heifers £270 and £265. Katesbridge farmer: Belgian Blue heifers £260 each.

WEANLINGS

Clough farmer: 418k at £890, 448k at £865, 390k at £760. Loughorne farmer: 370k at £810. May’s Corner farmer: 378k at £700, 380k at £550. Ballykeel farmer: 328k at £690, 314k at £680, 314k at £665. Lurgan farmer: 220k at £590, 212k at £570, 236k at £475, 182k at £370. Co. Armagh farmer: 290k at £530, 324k at £600, 296k at £500. Kilcoo farmer: 316k at £640.

Suckler cows to £1110 from Bryansford and fat cows to £745 for 544k from Ringbane.

BULLOCKS

Holstein bullocks from Dromara sold to £1,100 for a 698k lot.

A Holstein bullock from Clough sold to £1,010 for 770k. Banbridge farmer: 550k Aberdeen Angus at £1,070. Belfast farmer: 470k at £890, 448k at £870, 484k at £840, 444k at £830. Ballyroney farmer: 530k at £960, 560k at £1,040, 586k at £1,015. Rathfriland farmer: 572k at £1,000 and 512k at £990.

A good trade on Tuesday evening with a pen of 11k lambs at £56 or 509p/k. 30 lambs, 18.2k sold at £79 each or 434p/k. Both lots from a Hillsborough farm. A Bryansford farmer sold 17k at £73 or 429p/k. Imdel farmer: 20.7k at £85 or 410.6p/k. Fat lambs sold to £97.50 for 34k from Bryansford. 26.8k from Fedney sold at £96.50. Downpatrick farmer: 29k at £94. Annalong farmer: 26.7k at £93. Poyntzpass farmer: 26k at £92. Aghalee farmer: 50 lambs, 26.7k at £92. Corgarry farmer: 26.5k at £92. Fat ewes to £100 for 3 from Crossmaglen. Banbridge farmer: £95. Ballyroney farmer: £85. Crossmaglen farmer: £85. Two lots of full mouth ewes at note sold at £142 and £120 for a Cabra farmer.

Next sheep sale is Tuesday, January 8th 2019.