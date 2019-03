Weanling calves to 273p/k at Rathfriland Co-Op

Friday’s sale saw some very high prices for weanlings.

A Glenavy farmer reached 274p/k for a 274k Limousin at £750.

A Downpatrick farmer reached 270p/k for 270k at £730 and averaged 260p/k for five Charolais males.

Suckler heifers with calves at foot reached £1,250 followed by £1,220 for a Castlewellan farmer.

Two pedigree Charolais bulls only 14 months old sold at £1,100 and £1,000.

Holstein fat cows sold from £560 to £855.

Bullocks easily cleared up to £1,000 for a pen of Simmental from Dysart. Friesian bullocks cleared up to £895 from Newry.

Dropped calves to £430 for a strong Limousin bull from Killowen.

A pen of Belgian Blue bulls from Rathfriland sold to £360.

DROPPED CALVES

Killowen farmer: Limousin bull £430. Rathfriland farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £360, £350 and £300. Kiltown farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £340. Dromore farmer: Aberdeen Angus bull £330, Aberdeen Angus heifers £240 and £235. Hillsborough farmer: Belgian Blue bulls £300 and £280, Belgian Blue females, £280. Clontifleece farmer: Simmental £255, £255, £240. Ballykeel farmer: Hereford female £225. Hillsborough farmer: Friesian bulls £220, £220 and £215.

WEANLINGS

Glenavy farmer: Limousin bull 274k at £750 or 274p/k. Downpatrick farmer: 270k at £730 or 270.4p/k, 346k at £905 or 261.6p/k, 292k at £760 or 263p/k, 280k at £720 or 257p/k. Armagh farmer: 280k at £660, 270k at £620, 248k at £630. Sheeptown farmer: 216k at £500, 178k at £400, 232k at £500, 226k at £480. Sommerville farms: 268k at £590.

FAT COWS, SUCKLERS AND BULLS

Two pedigree Charolais bulls aged 14 months old sold at £1,100 and £1,000.

Suckler heifers from Castlewellan reached £1,250, £1,220, £1,170.

Fat cows from £560 to £885 for Holsteins.

BULLOCKS

Dysart farmer: 610k at £1,000, 604k at £980, 600k at £945, 620k at £945, all of which were Simmental. Banbridge farmer: 450k at £845, 430k at £800. Sommerville farms: 268k at £590. Hillsborough farmer: 400k at £785. Newcastle farmer: 422k at £775, 386k at £870. Banbridge farmer: 454k at £845, 435k at £810, 402k at £745. FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: Newry farmer: 610k at £895, 630k at £880, 568k at £800, 556k at £790. Tanvalley farmer: 658k at £835. Lurgan farmer: 530k at £740, 446k at £600, 438k at £600. Mayobridge farmer: 610k at £895, 556k at £790, 630k at £880 and 568k at £800.

FAT EWES TO £121 AT CO-OP

Sheep prices improved all round on Tuesday evening.

The fat ewes showed the greatest price increase.

Hoggets topped at £101 for 27.7k from a Newcastle farm.

Four lots of hoggets sold at £100 each with fewer hoggets around.

Fat ewes topped at £121 for a batch of four from Warringstown.

Tynan farmer reached £108 and a lot from Cabra received £108.

Ewes with two lambs at foot sold to £195 per head.

HOGGETS

Newcastle farmer: 27.7k at £101. Ballinaskeagh farmer: 27k at £100. Ballykeel farmer: 28k at £100 and 28k at £100. Castlewellan farmer: 22.6k at £92. Ardnabannon farmer: 23.4k at £94 and 17k at £68.50.

FAT EWES

Warringstown farmer: 4 at £121 and 1 at £118. Tynan farmer: £108. Cabra farmer: £108. Kilkeel farmer: £103. Hilltown farmer: £100. Dromara farmer: £100.

BREEDERS

Newcastle farmer: £195 for doubles and £138 for singles.