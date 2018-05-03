Weanling calves to £3.00 per kilo at Rathfriland Co-Op

355 head on Friday (April 27th) saw great prices for quality stock.

97 weanlings sold to £3.00 per kilo for a 278k Belgian Blue male at £850.

A top price for weanlings of £1,145 was paid for a 540k Limousin male.

Store heifers sold to £1,100 for an OTM Lim from Downpatrick.

A 480k Limousin from Dromara sold to £1,065.

Heifers easily cleared up to 220p/k for a Lisburn farmer, ie 374k at £835.

More heavy bullocks in the entry sold to £1,245 for a 570k Charolais from Rathfriland with more bullocks at over £1,000 this week.

Fat cows sold to just short of £2.00 per kilo for a 474k Limousin at £920 from Hilltown.

Dropped calves included calves up to several months old.

A top of £465 was paid for a Belgian Blue bull from Newcastle.

Aberdeen Angus heifer calves cleared up to £345 from a Cabra farm.

DROPPED CALVES

Newcastle farmer: £465 and £360 with Friesian bulls to £290. Cabra farmer: a pen of Hereford, £460, £345, £330 and £330 and 3 Hereford heifers at £310 each. Warrenpoint farmer: Simmental bull £370. Ballyroney farmer: 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls £345 each. Ballyward farmer: Limousin heifers £330. Hillsborough farmer: Belgian Blue heifers £300 and £290.

WEANLINGS

Ballyward farmer: 543k at £1,145. Gilford farmer: 450k at £945. Ballyroney farmer: 443k at £900. Kilkeel farmer: 520k at £945. Banbridge farmer: 278k at £850 or £3.00 per kilo, 318k at £870 and 384k at £860 and 416k at £850. Portadown farmer: 416k at £850 and 426k at £850. Ballyward farmer: 324k at £670, 260k at £630. Drumarkin farmer: 276k at £630. Scarva farmer: 234k at £560.

HEIFERS

Downpatrick farmer: 626k OTM at £1,100, 396k at £880, 454k at £840. Dromara farmer: 484k at £1,065. Mayobridge farmer: 548k at £1,060. Lisburn farmer: 374k at £835. Loughbrickland farmer: 370k at £820, 356k at £770. Hillsborough farmer: 398k at £760.

FAT COWS

Hilltown farmer: 474k at £920, 416k at £670. Newry farmer: 566k at £905. Shinn farmer: 532k at £865. Dromara farmer: 426k at £690, 506k at £640.

BULLOCKS

Rathfriland farmer: 570k at £1,245, 554k at £1,185, 590k at £1,150. Ballyroney farmer: 550k at £1,150, 534k at £1,125, 534k at £1,105. Ballykeel farmer: 560k at £1,090. Annalong farmer: 548k at £1,045. Garvaghy farmer: 528k at £1,045, 500k at £1,005, 520k at £1,040. Friesian bullocks easily cleared up to £880.

169 spring lambs sold to £121 for a pen of lambs weighing 23.3k from Kilcoo and to 540p/k for 22.2k or £120 for a Banbridge farmer.

The top 10 lots sold from £120 to £121 in a good consistent trade.

Fat ewes peaked at £122 for a Leitrim farmer and hoggets to £111 from Ballynahinch.

SPRING LAMBS

Kilcoo farmer: 23.3k at £121. Ballymacraney farmer: 23k at £120. Bryansford farmer: 22.5k at £120. Banbridge farmer: 23k at £120. Brookvale farmer: 23k at £120. Ballynanny farmer: 23.2k at £120. Glassdrummond farmer: 23k at £120. Aghaderg farmer: 22.2k at £120.

HOGGETS

Ballynahinch farmer: 31.8k at £111. Shinn farmer: 32k at £110. Newry farmer: 26k at £104. Saintfield farmer: 27.5k at £103. Shinn farmer: 19.8k at £100.

FAT EWES

Leitrim farmer: £122 and £114. Rathfriland farmer: £109. Enagh farmer: £103. Shinn farmer: £100. Kilkeel farmer: £100. Tierkelly farmer: £98. Edenagarry farmer: £97 etc.