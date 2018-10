Weanling heifers to 220ppk at Hilltown

Fat Cows: Leitrim farmer £1150 for 654kg (175ppk). Mayobridge farmer-£1150 for 886kg (129ppk). Hilltown farmer-£1065 for 772kg (138ppk). Kilkeel farmer £925 for 814kg (113ppk), £910 for 626kg (145ppk). Castlewellan farmer £900 for 738kg (122ppk), £880 for 746kg (118ppk).

Cows and Calves: Castlewellan farmer Cow and Male Calf £1660, Cow and Heifer Calf- £1300. Kilkeel farmer Cow and Male Calf £1170. Hilltown farmer Cow and Male Calf £1160, Cow and Heifer Calf £1140.

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £1420 for 730kg (194ppk), £1000 for 540kg (185ppk), £980 for 460kg (213ppk), £970 for 528kg (183ppk), £960 for 502kg (191ppk). Castlewellan farmer-£1170 for 652kg (179ppk). Hilltown farmer £1100 for 630kg (174ppk). Rostrevor farmer £1005 for 428kg (234ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £990 for 578kg (171ppk).

Weanling Heifers: Killowen farmer £930 for 422kg (220ppk), £785 for 386kg (203ppk). Castlewellan farmer-£905 for 468kg (193ppk). Hilltown farmer £900 for 428kg (210ppk), £840 for 444kg (189ppk). Cabra farmer £855 for 414kg (206ppk). Ballymartin farmer £850 for 488kg (174ppk). Kilcoo farmer £845 for 422kg (200ppk). Kilkeel farmer £805 for 360kg (223ppk).

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 676kg (192ppk). Hilltown farmer £1280 for 630kg (203ppk), £1150 for 602kg (191ppk), £1140 for 588kg (193ppk). Dromara farmer £1210 for 632kg (191ppk), £1205 for 578kg (208ppk), £1180 for 584kg (202ppk). Rathfriland farmer £1200 for 638kg (188ppk), £1170 for 624kg (187ppk). Warrenpoint farmer £1175 for 570kg (206ppk).

Weanling Males: Killowen farmer £1055 for 390kg (270ppk), £1000 for 430kg (232ppk), £1000 for 406kg (246ppk). Mayobridge farmer £975 for 442kg (220ppk). Rathfriland farmer £940 for 528kg (178ppk). Rostrevor farmer £940 for 400kg (235ppk). Hilltown farmer £830 for 438kg (189ppk). Kilkeel farmer £800 for 424kg (188ppk), £790 for 392kg (201ppk). Banbridge farmer £760 for 422kg (180ppk), £745 for 424kg (175ppk).

Thursday 25th October saw an entry of 1300 sheep with store lambs still in high demand.

Fat Lambs: Rathfriland farmer £85 for 25.5kg (332pkpk). Mayobridge farmer £84 for 26kg (323ppk), £79.50 for 23.5kg (336ppk). Kilcoo farmer £84 for 27.5kg (303ppk). Downpatrick farmer £83.50 for 22.5kg (371ppk), £77 for 23kg (330ppk). Hilltown farmer £83 for 25kg (332ppk), £82 for 24.5kg (334ppk), £81 for 24.5kg (326ppk). Banbridge farmer £80 for 24.5kg (329ppk). Kilkeel farmer £79 for 23kg (342ppk), £78.50 for 20kg (392ppk). Dromara farmer £76.50 for 22kg (347ppk).

Store Lambs: Rathfriland farmer £73 for 18kg (405ppk). Castlewellan farmer £71 for 18kg (390ppk), £67.50 for 17.5kg (383ppk). Atticall farmer £69.50 for 18.5kg (375ppk). Hilltown farmer £68.50 for 16.5kg (415ppk). Dromara farmer £68 for 16kg (425ppk). Downpatrick farmer £68 for 18.5kg (367ppk).

Fat Ewes: Castlewellan farmer £78. Kilkeel farmers £74.50, £70, £64. Hilltown farmer £68 (Twice). Cabra farmer £66, £65.50.

Breeding Ram: Mayobridge farmer £300. Kilcoo farmer £270. Annalong farmer £210. Hilltown farmer £105.