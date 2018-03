Weanlings sell to £940 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Another large cattle sale on Friday saw weanling males sell to £940 for a Kilkeel farmer with fermales to £870 for a Jerrettspass farmer.

A top of 277 pence per kilo was paid for a 274k Limousin at £760.

Store heifers sold to £1,100 for a Ballyward farmer with bullocks selling to £1,160 for a Crossmaglen farmer.

Dropped calves cleared up to £360 for a Charolais bull calf from a Newry farm.

DROPPED CALVES

Newry farmer: Charolais bull £360, Aberdeen Angus bull £300. Ballyroney farmer: Limousin bull £345 and Limousin heifer £300. Drumlough farmer: Simmental bulls £310 and £275. Hillsborough farmer: Belgian Blue bull £275, Belgian Blue heifer £200, £195 and £190. Heenandale Farms: Fleckvieh bull £220. Crossmaglen farmer: 7 Limousin bulls, £270, £220, £200 etc. Kilkeel farmer: Hereford heifers £190. Downpatrick farmer: 8 Aberdeen Angus bulls £245, £205, £200 etc.

WEANLING

Kilkeel farmer: 466k at £940, 394k at £860, 390k at £830, 376k at £755. Banbridge farmer: 274k at £760, 328k at £800, 294k at £780, 298k at £760, 314k at £740, 304k at £740, 282k at £740, 314k at £740. Warringstown farmer: 282k at £675, 316k at £690, 290k at £830, 290k at £690. Shinn farmer: 468k at £920, 420k at £870. Castlewellan farmer: 386k at £825, 376k at £800, 388k at £765. Jerrettspass farmer: 364k at £870, 279k at £660, 248k at £565, 266k at £550. Glenavy farmer: 270k at £625, 272k at £610, 294k at £645, 316k at £635. Maze farmer: 294k at £650. Maze farmer: 294k at £650. Aughrim farmer: 254k at £580, 332k at £680, 324k at £700 and 400k at £820.

HEIFERS

Ballyward famrer: 650k at £1,100. Ballycross farmer: 538k at £1,005, 528k at £985, 516k at £945, 480k at £930. Scarva farmer: 506k at £880, 486k at £875. Kilkeel farmer: 506k at £940. Hillsborough farmer: 426k at £800.

FAT COWS

568k at £790, 640k at £750, 620k at £750, 700k at £750, 554k at £650, 522k at £600.

BULLOCKS

Crossmaglen farmer: 638k at £1,160. Ballycross farmer: 600k at £1,100, 562k at £995, 504k at £905. Edenagarry farmer: 600k at £1,100, 504k at £905. Annaclone farmer: 500k at £865. Tanvalley farmer: 484k at £905. Hillsborough farmer: 536k at £985, 490k at £850. Cabra farmer: 382k at £700. Kilkeel farmer: 406k at £830, 384k at £810. Ballynafern farmer: 484k at £905, 456k at £805. Newry farmer: 382k at £770, 436k at £765, 422k at £730.

Another good entry of sheep on Tuesday evening saw hoggets sell to £125 for the third week in a row.

Heavy hoggets increased by around 10 pence per kilo with the top 10 lots selling from £123.50 to £125.

Fat ewe prices showed the largest increase in price.

A top of £130 was paid with more ewes at over £100 than previous weeks.

Breeding ewes sold to £202 for doubles from Mayobridge.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Annalong farmer: 24k at £125 and 25.5k at £125. Kilkeel farmer: 30k at £125. Castlewellan farmer: 26.5k at £125. Killyleagh farmer: 33k at £124.50. Dundrum farmer: 29k at £124.50. Ballycross farmer: 27.5k at £123.50. Annalong farmer: 22.5k at £120. Dromore farmer: 30k at £123.50. Killowen farmer: 21.8k at £115.

FAT EWES

Ardarragh farmer: £130. Cullion farmer: £121. Loughbrickland farmer: £120. Downpatrick farmer: £119. Ballyward farmer: £116. Tandragee farmer: £109. Dromara farmer: £107. Legananny farmer: £105. Kilkeel farmer: £107 and £106.

BREEDERS

Mayobridge farmer: £202, £178, £170 and £160. Ballynahinch farmer: £160. Benagh farmer: Springers £120 and £110.