Worcester Blondes sell to 4,200gns

The British Blonde Cattle Society’s annual spring show and sale at Worcester topped at a very creditable 4,200gns for the first and reserve senior male champion, Anod Merlin, a two year homebred bull from Phillip Parry’s Brecon based herd, the successful purchasers being W D Bayliss and Co, Llandrindod Wells, Powys.

Prize winners were in demand from purchasers with the first, male and overall champion Charbeck Mack from W H and D Wright and Son, Derbyshire finding favour at 3,400gns to I Bosworth, Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Worcester reserve Allacott Major

The first bull to be sold Doncombe Lapidus a two and a half year old son of Freefield Gill from David and Sue Knight’s herd won first prize in the senior bull class and levelled at 3,100gns to Messrs Jones, Newtown, Powys.

The same vendors recording 3,000gns for the second prize winner Doncombe My Way taken by G Collins Farms, Gorse Cross, Wiltshire.

The purchasers took a total of seven bulls at the sale including Allacott Messi a first prize winner from David Skinners Devon based herd at 3,100gns and a second prize winner Doncombe Methuselah at 2,950gns.

Females enjoyed a close following with Paul Thomas’s Samoht herd taking female and reserve female championship.

Female female Samoht Mermaid

Topping the price was the reserve female champion Samoht Mary, an in calf heifer by Doncombe First Eagle secured by J Trott, Arbowfield, Berkshire at 1,900gns with the same purchaser taking the female champion Samoht Mermaid another in calf heifer by the same sire at 1,600gns.

A small but select entry of maiden heifers sold briskly with two Doncombe heifers, Magnality by Doncombe Invictus selling at 1,520gns and Mandolin by Radleigh Voyageur selling at 1,400gns both to I J Morgan, Neath.

Nordic Star kindly sponsored the sale and were represented by Justin Frankfort, who presented trophies and rosettes alongside Roger Johnston our judge on the day from CoTyrone, Northern Ireland who runs the Ballymacan Blonde herd.

Averages

18 bulls, average: £2,788.33

1 cow and calf, average: £1,732.50

2 in calf cows, average: £1,270.50

3 in calf heifers, average: £1,662.50

6 unserved heifers, average: £1,373.40

Auctioneers: McCartneys, Worcester