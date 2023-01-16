13 agricultural shows being held in Northern Ireland in 2023
With show organisers busy making plans for 2023, we can begin to look forward to an action-packed calendar of summer shows across Northern Ireland.
By Joanne Knox


Balmoral Show will kick things off from 10-13 May at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.
The Northern Ireland Shows Association has confirmed show dates throughout June and July, while Fermanagh County Show moves to a new home in August with new weekend dates of Friday 11 and Saturday 12 August.
You can find the dates confirmed, so far, below.
