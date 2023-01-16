News you can trust since 1963
13 agricultural shows being held in Northern Ireland in 2023

With show organisers busy making plans for 2023, we can begin to look forward to an action-packed calendar of summer shows across Northern Ireland.

By Joanne Knox
16 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 5:01pm

Balmoral Show will kick things off from 10-13 May at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

The Northern Ireland Shows Association has confirmed show dates throughout June and July, while Fermanagh County Show moves to a new home in August with new weekend dates of Friday 11 and Saturday 12 August.

You can find the dates confirmed, so far, below.

1. Balmoral Show

Balmoral Show returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn, from 10-13 May 2023.

Photo: Balmoral Show

2. Ballymoney Show

Ballymoney Show returns for 2023. It will be held on 2 June (for ponies) and 3 June.

Photo: Ballymoney Show

3. Lurgan Show

Lurgan Show returns to Lurgan Park on Saturday 3 June 2023.

Photo: Freelance

4. Armagh County Show

Armagh County Show will be back at Gosford Forest Park on 10 June 2023.

Photo: Armagh County Show

