Located on Warnock's Lane, Mountsandel Road, Coleraine, it includes a site with full planning permission for a storey and a half dwelling. House foundations have been laid with a short private lane leading to the secluded wooded plot.

The yard comprises a slatted beef house with two pens, a silo, crush and collecting pen.

There is also a stone barn which offers potential.

A valuable 59 acre holding, with a guide price of £1,075,000, will be sold at public auction next month. Image: www.mcilraths.com

The land is suitable for cutting and grazing and is slightly heavy, with some needing ploughed and sown out.

This property, on the market through H.A. McIlrath and Sons, may be sold in one or more lots as follows:

- Lot One: Site, yard and 2.20 acres (£175,000)

- Lot Two: 25.11 acres (£250,000)

- Lot Three: 32.92 acres (£650,000)

- Total: £1,075,000

The public auction will be held in Kilrea Livestock Mart on Friday 31 March at 2.30pm.

View the listing here for full details, or contact H.A. McIlrath and Sons on Tel. 02829 540588.

The land is suitable for cutting and grazing. Image: www.mcilraths.com

