This impressive residential farm has been launched to the market this week by Best Property Services and presents a “unique opportunity” for potential buyers.

The farm, on the Cargabane Road, Donaghmore, Newry includes approximately 60 acres of largely prime agricultural land, with an extensive farmyard which is suitable for a range of enterprises.

The selling agent states: “The property is a truly unique property set upon an elevated site with panoramic views of the countryside from every room.

“The farmhouse offers a spacious living accommodation, comprising of open planned kitchen/dining area, utility room, living room with wood burning stove, gym and games room with wood burning stove on the ground floor.

“On the first floor, the master bedroom benefits from a spacious dressing room and ensuite bathroom, with a further four bedrooms, two of which have ensuites.”

The farmyard offers a range of farm buildings suitable for a variety of enterprises. It was previously operated as a dairy unit.

Farm Buildings:

- Six link silo with two link partially slatted

- Seven link lean cubicle house with slatted tank

- Four link shed partially slatted, including former milking parlour/dairy

- Range of traditional outbuildings which would be suitable for a range of uses

- Four link round roof shed with lean and manure storage located a short distance along Cargabane Road from the main steading.

Historically, the agricultural land, which is in good heart, has been utilised for silage, grazing and growing cereals.

It is available as a whole or in three lots as follows:

Lot 1 - Farmhouse with farmyard on approximately 38.50 acres of agricultural land. Offers around £1,000,000

Lot 2 - Approximately 7.53 acres of agricultural land with adjacent farm sheds. Offers around £130,000.

Lot 3 - Approximately 14.55 acres of agricultural land. Offers around £195,000.

View the listing here or contact Best Property Services, Newry, on Tel. 028 3026 6811.

Undefined: readMore

1. Farm For Sale: Cargabane Road, Newry Seldom does a property of this calibre come onto the market for sale Photo: Best Property Services Photo Sales

2. Farm For Sale: Cargabane Road, Newry The land is in good heart and consistently growing good crops Photo: Best Property Services Photo Sales

3. Farm For Sale: Cargabane Road, Newry The farm yard offers a range of farm buildings suitable for a range of enterprises previously operating as a dairy unit Photo: Best Property Services Photo Sales

4. Farm For Sale: Cargabane Road, Newry This impressive residential farm has been launched to the market this week by Best Property Services and presents a “unique opportunity” for potential buyers. Photo: Best Property Services Photo Sales