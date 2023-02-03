A “magnificent” working dairy farm, with three residential properties and extending to over 335 acres, is on the market for the first time in 40 years.

Llandilo Abercowin is situated in beautiful Wales, just 11 miles from Carmarthen, and is on the market through Knight Frank with a guide price of £5,500,000.

As the current owners have reached retirement age, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a new owner to take on the guardianship of this special place, be it as a working farm and family home, an environmental project and a business opportunity or, as it has been for the past 50 years, a combination of all these aspects.

Farmland

The main block at Llandilo Abercowin has 152.95 acres of productive permanent pasture, 17.35 acres of arable (used for maize production) and 14.46 acres of woodland. In addition, there are 89.56 acres of saltmarsh adjoining the Taf Estuary.

Farm BuildingsLlandilo Abercowin is an award-winning working dairy farm with a milking herd of 250 Holstein Friesians, which are currently recording in the top one per cent on the National Milk Records essential phenotypic database for UK genetic evaluation.

There are a range of modern farm buildings, with over 300 cubicles and 20 swing herringbone parlour along with silage pits, slurry lagoon (5,250m3 capacity) and stores.

The FarmhouseA detached traditional Victorian farmhouse with a large open plan family kitchen, and utility area / boot room. There are four bedrooms, a family bathroom and the property has benefited from some recent refurbishment and is in good order.

Pilgrims RestA Grade II Listed three-bedroom detached house dating back to the 14th Century used as a resting place for the pilgrims on their travels to St David’s many years ago. It was fully renovated in 2021 and is currently used as a successful holiday let. The property is set over three floors with good size garden benefiting from a hot tub.Springfield HouseA modern detached house with unrivalled views, constructed to a high standard in 2010 with a detached studio (games room/gym) and double garage. There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms (one en suite) and a large open plan south facing kitchen dining room. The property is subject to an agricultural occupancy restriction.

You can find out more about Llandilo Abercowin here.

