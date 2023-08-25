Low Merryton Farm extends to 390.33 acres with grazing land, arable land, a spacious farmhouse and traditional steading, as well as an extensive range of farm buildings. The farm has until recently been run as a dairy farm.

Alistair Christie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an outstanding farm offering a rare opportunity to acquire a productive landholding offering significant potential for dairy farming, livestock or mixed agricultural use in addition to the two telecoms masts, each generating an income.

“The land is in good heart and the well-positioned farmhouse benefits from good views over the surrounding countryside. In addition there is an excellent range of farm buildings, and productive and versatile areas of grade 3(1) and 3(2) farmland which will be a significant asset to the purchaser.

Low Merryton Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

Most Popular

“The link to the origins of the Clydesdale will also be of interest to those who appreciate this wonderful horse. We expect a great deal of interest from a number of different types of buyer.”

Low Merryton Farm, once owned by the Duke of Hamilton, was home to Lawrence Drew, a pioneer in developing the Clydesdale breed. Lawrence Drew offered some of the best quality Clydesdale Horses of the period at ‘on farm sales’ including the famous Prince of Wales stallion which sold for a reputed £1,500 in 1867, equivalent to £170,000 in today’s money. It is reported that sales ran between 1879 and 1884 and drew buyers from throughout the UK, Ireland and beyond.

The farm is centred around the farmhouse and steading and the land is split by the M74, creating two separate blocks of land with access over the motorway via a private, shared flyover.

The farm steading retains many of its original features such as the tack and farriers’ room from when the Clydesdales were bred, produced and sold at the property. The original oak-framed trusses can still be seen in the former stable buildings, now a cubicle shed.

Low Merryton Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

There are two telecoms masts with leases in place located on the property.

Low Merryton Farmhouse is a traditional stone-built farmhouse with far reaching views to the northeast. The accommodation includes: kitchen, pantry, sitting room, lounge/dining room, bathroom, further utility room, a lofted room which could be used as an office, four double bedrooms and wet room.

The farmhouse benefits from a compact area of garden with mature bushes and trees providing shelter and amenity.

The farm buildings at Low Merryton Farm are situated close to the farmhouse. The farmstead offers a traditional courtyard setting including the former dairy buildings, cubicle shed, and barns, all of which are of traditional stone construction.

Low Merryton Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

The farmstead also has a former smiddy and attractive turret.

The farm benefits from an extensive range of traditional and semi-modern agricultural buildings including: Two external silage clamps; tank room (5.65m x 5.18m), store room (5.06m x 2.84m), wash house (3.83m x 3.17m), boiler room (6.5m x 3.00m), external w/c (6.5m x 2.5m), pump house, parlour (18.21m x 4.87m), bull pen (3.75m x 3.36m), cubicle shed 1 (28.9m x 7.11m), cubicle shed 2 (19.6m x 10.3m), feed area (38m x 23.5m), cubicles/former stables (36.9m x 7.72m), cart shed (8.37m x 5.8m), harness room (6.61m x 5.4m), lean to (18.77m x 5.16m), barn with loft 1 (12.18m x 6.5m) and loft 2 (20.4m x 6.5m). Bothy above tack room (7.8m x 6.5m) and slurry store.

There is a further five-bedroom cottage, which is available through separate negotiation.

The agricultural land within Lot 1 at Low Merryton Farm extends to approximately 390.17 acres. The land is split into two blocks by the M74 with access taken to the northern block

Dalfoil Lady Eliza, the Clydesdale champion in the Drymen Show 2022, owned by Alistair Christie. (Pic: supplied by Galbraith)

via an internal shared flyover. The land on the western side of the M74 is predominantly classified as a mix of Grade 3.1 and 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute and has been used for grazing and silage production.

There is 194.96 acres of arable/silage ground which is currently utilised for grazing livestock but has previously produced arable crops. There is 161.83 acres of permanent grazing and a further 5.21 acres of woodland.

It is understood from the seller that many areas of land now classed as silage and grazing have historically grown barley.

The majority of the land has stock proof fencing where livestock has previously grazed, further areas of the land have recently undergone fence repairs and new fences have been erected where required.

The first telecoms mast is currently leased to Hutchison 3G UK Limited and MBNL, generating an annual rent of £4,500.

A second telecoms mast is currently leased to Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited and generates an annual rent of £5,972.34.

Low Merryton Farm. (Pic: Galbraith)

Included with the property are fishing rights on the River Clyde which have been let to United Clyde Angling Protective Association for a peppercorn rent.

Low Merryton Farm is situated in a highly accessible location straight off J7 of the M74, just 1.5 miles to the centre of Larkhall and four miles south east of Hamilton. The centre of Glasgow is 17 miles.

Low Merryton Farm is for sale through Galbraith as a whole for Offers Over £2,170,000. The property will also be sold in lots if required, as follows:

Lot 1: Low Merryton Farm (including farmhouse, buildings and land extending to 157.93 ha (390.25 acres). Offers Over £2,100,000.

Lot 2: telecoms mast 1. Lot 2: Offers Over £20,000.