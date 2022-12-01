An exciting tenancy opportunity on the Isle of Bute as farm extending to over 443 acres become available to let
An exciting tenancy opportunity has become available on the Isle of Bute – one of the Scottish Islands featured in the most recent series of This Farming Life.
Fans of the show watched shepherdess Emma Gray, her husband Ewan Irvine and young son Len embark on new beginnings as they left Fallowlees behind to take on the 20-year tenancy of a much larger farm on the Isle of Bute.
Now, you can do the same as a well equipped dairy farm, extending to around 443.35 acres, with a three-bed farmhouse and a range of modern buildings has been offered on a 20-year Modern Limited Duration Tenancy through rural property specialists Stanley Wright.
The Mount Stuart Trust is offering to let Mid Ascog Farm, situated close to Rothesay.
Most Popular
Farming is a significant sector on the island and The Mount Stuart Trust support eight dairy farms, a number of beef and sheep units as well as a significant tourism enterprise.
All tenders should be completed using the tender document and emailed to [email protected]
Tender proposals must be received by noon on Monday 23 January 2023, after which a shortlist of candidates will be invited for interview with date of entry soonest thereafter.
The successful applicant will enter into a 20-year Modern Limited Duration Tenancy (MLDT) with the date of entry to be agreed, likely early in the new year of 2023.
The land is a mix of silage and arable ground, with a good amount of permanent pasture.
The farm has been milking 110 head through a 20/10 parlour, has 155 cubicles across two buildings and is complete with a 4,000 litre milk tank.
Farm buildings include:
20/10 parlour and tank room, covered silage clamp and slatted cubicle shed (250,000 gallon tank) Grain store / general purpose building General purpose shed and workshop Calf pens Dutch barn with calf pens and lean-to Lean-to cubicle shed Slatted cubicle shed (220,000 gallon tank) Calf pens Livestock pens
Twelve ton and five ton Collinson grain bins are also situated on the farm
Applicants may view the farm by appointment only on the set viewing days. For any queries, or to book onto a viewing day, please contact James Barnett on 07827 747994, [email protected] or Gordon Kerr on 07387 605261, [email protected]
See brochure for full details.