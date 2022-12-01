Fans of the show watched shepherdess Emma Gray, her husband Ewan Irvine and young son Len embark on new beginnings as they left Fallowlees behind to take on the 20-year tenancy of a much larger farm on the Isle of Bute.

Now, you can do the same as a well equipped dairy farm, extending to around 443.35 acres, with a three-bed farmhouse and a range of modern buildings has been offered on a 20-year Modern Limited Duration Tenancy through rural property specialists Stanley Wright.

The Mount Stuart Trust is offering to let Mid Ascog Farm, situated close to Rothesay.

Mid Ascog Farm is situated in the well-renowned dairy area of the Isle of Bute and is just two miles from the centre of Rothesay. Image: www.stanleywright.co.uk

Most Popular

Farming is a significant sector on the island and The Mount Stuart Trust support eight dairy farms, a number of beef and sheep units as well as a significant tourism enterprise.

All tenders should be completed using the tender document and emailed to [email protected]

Tender proposals must be received by noon on Monday 23 January 2023, after which a shortlist of candidates will be invited for interview with date of entry soonest thereafter.

The successful applicant will enter into a 20-year Modern Limited Duration Tenancy (MLDT) with the date of entry to be agreed, likely early in the new year of 2023.

Mid Ascog is a well equipped dairy unit with a range of modern buildings and farmhouse. Image: www.stanleywright.co.uk

The land is a mix of silage and arable ground, with a good amount of permanent pasture.

The farm has been milking 110 head through a 20/10 parlour, has 155 cubicles across two buildings and is complete with a 4,000 litre milk tank.

Farm buildings include:

20/10 parlour and tank room, covered silage clamp and slatted cubicle shed (250,000 gallon tank) Grain store / general purpose building General purpose shed and workshop Calf pens Dutch barn with calf pens and lean-to Lean-to cubicle shed Slatted cubicle shed (220,000 gallon tank) Calf pens Livestock pens

The Mount Stuart Trust is offering to let the dairy unit of Mid Ascog Farm, with First Milk membership, on a 20-year Modern Limited Duration Tenancy (MLDT). Image: www.stanleywright.co.uk

Twelve ton and five ton Collinson grain bins are also situated on the farm

Applicants may view the farm by appointment only on the set viewing days. For any queries, or to book onto a viewing day, please contact James Barnett on 07827 747994, [email protected] or Gordon Kerr on 07387 605261, [email protected]

See brochure for full details.