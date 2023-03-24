News you can trust since 1963
Desirable 30 acre farm for sale in Northern Ireland, with dwelling, yard and a range of outbuildings

This valuable farm, situated in a good farming district, is on the market with Pollock Estate Agents.

By Joanne Knox
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:42 GMT- 2 min read

The three-bedroom detached bungalow farmhouse, with a yard and a range of farm buildings, is located on the Droit Road, Newtownstewart, Omagh.

Extending to circa 30 acres, it comprises cutting/grazing lands in pasture. These workable sized fields are suitable for modern farming practices, with frontage onto Droit Road and established access onto same. The farm extends to the Owen Killew River at the northern boundary.

The holding comprises a mix of sloping and flat fields that can be easily accessed from the Droit Road with a service laneway extending to the lands and farmyard.

The yard comprises of a range of traditional outbuildings, sheds, stores and yard area. Image: www.pollockestateagents.com
    The yard comprises of a range of traditional outbuildings, sheds, stores and yard area.

    Farm buildings include:

    - Livestock shed: 90’ x30' partially tanked, 1 open bay

    - Workshop: 26’ x 17’

    This valuable farm, situated in a good farming district, is on the market with Pollock Estate Agents. Image: www.pollockestateagents.com
    - Store: 26’ x 17’

    - Lean to shed: 42’ x 17’

    - Open silage clamp

    - Handling facilities

    These workable sized fields are suitable for modern farming practices. Image: www.pollockestateagents.com
    - Concrete yard area

    The yard benefits from electricity produced via fitted PV Solar panels (leased).

    The farmhouse includes:

    - Entrance hall

    Extending to circa 30 acres, it comprises cutting/grazing lands in pasture. Image: www.pollockestateagents.com
    - Lounge: 16’5 (LP) x 11’ (WP) Multi-fuel stove

    - Office: 11’8’’ x 6’5’’

    - Kitchen/dining area: 17’8’’(LP) x 13’6 (WP) High & low level fitted kitchen units with laminated wooden worktop, tiled back splash, integrated hob + oven, provision for appliances, stainless steel sink, tile floor, rear door

    - Bedroom 1: 12’2’’(LP) x 11’9’’(WP)

    - Bedroom 2: 11’8’’(LP) x 10’3’’(WP)

    - Bedroom 3: 11’11 (LP) x 7’6’’ (WP)

    The three-bedroom detached bungalow farmhouse, with a yard and a range of farm buildings, is located on the Droit Road, Newtownstewart, Omagh. Image: www.pollockestateagents.com
    - Bathroom: 11’7’’(LP) x 4’8’’ (WP) coloured suite with bath and shower over

    - Closet/hotpress

    - Attic

    The selling agent states: “This is one of the most appealing small farms to come on the market in the area with a dwelling house and yard.”

    View the listing in full here. Price on application via R A Pollock Land Agents, 36 High Street, Omagh, BT78 1BQ, Tel. 028 8224 5440 or email [email protected]

    This valuable farm, situated in a good farming district, is on the market with Pollock Estate Agents. Image: www.pollockestateagents.com
    The holding comprises a mix of sloping and flat fields that can be easily accessed from the Droit Road with a service laneway extending to the lands and farmyard. Image: www.pollockestateagents.com
