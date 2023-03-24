Desirable 30 acre farm for sale in Northern Ireland, with dwelling, yard and a range of outbuildings
This valuable farm, situated in a good farming district, is on the market with Pollock Estate Agents.
The three-bedroom detached bungalow farmhouse, with a yard and a range of farm buildings, is located on the Droit Road, Newtownstewart, Omagh.
Extending to circa 30 acres, it comprises cutting/grazing lands in pasture. These workable sized fields are suitable for modern farming practices, with frontage onto Droit Road and established access onto same. The farm extends to the Owen Killew River at the northern boundary.
The holding comprises a mix of sloping and flat fields that can be easily accessed from the Droit Road with a service laneway extending to the lands and farmyard.
The yard comprises of a range of traditional outbuildings, sheds, stores and yard area.
Farm buildings include:
- Livestock shed: 90’ x30' partially tanked, 1 open bay
- Workshop: 26’ x 17’
- Store: 26’ x 17’
- Lean to shed: 42’ x 17’
- Open silage clamp
- Handling facilities
- Concrete yard area
The yard benefits from electricity produced via fitted PV Solar panels (leased).
The farmhouse includes:
- Entrance hall
- Lounge: 16’5 (LP) x 11’ (WP) Multi-fuel stove
- Office: 11’8’’ x 6’5’’
- Kitchen/dining area: 17’8’’(LP) x 13’6 (WP) High & low level fitted kitchen units with laminated wooden worktop, tiled back splash, integrated hob + oven, provision for appliances, stainless steel sink, tile floor, rear door
- Bedroom 1: 12’2’’(LP) x 11’9’’(WP)
- Bedroom 2: 11’8’’(LP) x 10’3’’(WP)
- Bedroom 3: 11’11 (LP) x 7’6’’ (WP)
- Bathroom: 11’7’’(LP) x 4’8’’ (WP) coloured suite with bath and shower over
- Closet/hotpress
- Attic