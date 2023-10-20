Two more lovely dogs are waiting to find their ‘pawfect’ forever homes in Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buddy is a beautiful one-year-old crossbreed. He loves outdoor adventures and coming home to have snuggles on the sofa.

He knows lots of tricks already, but being such an intelligent boy he has the potential to learn so much more. Buddy is a cuddle bug and loves attention from his human friends.

Handsome Buddy requires active adopters who will take him out for lots of adventures to give him the physical exercise and mental stimulation that he needs. It would be ideal if Buddy’s adopters had a spacious garden where he could enjoy playtime and games of fetch.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buddy is a beautiful one-year-old crossbreed. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Most Popular

Buddy knows quite a few basic cues, so it would be great if his adopters could build on this by putting the time and effort into furthering his training.

As he is quite a big energetic boy, it would be best that Buddy's new home is adult only, or potentially a home with older children (over 12 years) with a sensible approach to dogs.

Buddy could also potentially share his home with another sociable dog, pending successful meets at the centre.

Find out more about adopting Buddy here.

Pablo is a tiny chihuahua who is bursting with personality. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Pablo is a tiny chihuahua who is bursting with personality and is the definition of small but mighty.

Pablo is eight years old and enjoys home comforts and is looking for a new home where he can enjoy the life of luxury he deserves.

He likes to sleep on the bed and lie on the sofa, so is looking for adopters who are happy with this arrangement.

Pablo requires an adult only, quiet home with no visiting children.

Handsome Buddy requires active adopters who will take him out for lots of adventures. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He would be best suited to being the only animal in the home, as he doesn't want to share the limelight.

Pablo can be apprehensive meeting new people, so potential adopters must be willing to visit him multiple times so he can build a bond.

Once Pablo gets to know you, he shows his sweet and loving nature and loves curling up on your lap.

Like most chihuahuas, Pablo is a chatty boy who likes to let you know how he’s feeling.

His favourite thing to do is keep watch out the window, but occasionally he will fall asleep on the job.

Pablo also loves going for trips in the car.