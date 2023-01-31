Wilsons Auctions are pleased to offer this well-equipped farm in County Tyrone for sale. The 39 acre farm is on the market with a guide price of £750,000.

Situated just five miles from Cookstown, the farm can be found on the Drum Road.

The house comprises an entrance hall, lounge, large kitchen dining, with rear hall, utility room, pantry, and downstairs bathroom.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate WC. The property has OFCH and uPVC Double Glazing. It also benefits from a separate access from the road, tarmac parking area and a garage to the side.

The selling agent states: “The dairy yard is accessed from the Drum Road and comprises of two large arched barns in poor conditions, a dairy, a small piggery, and other lying-in sheds.

“There is a modern lying-in shed to the rear of the yard, which has access to the Drum Road.

“The 39 acres of good grazing land is divided into nine fields, accessed from the yard by a lattice of gravel lanes to move the cattle.

“The land is laid in grass at this time and appears well drained, with water in every field.”

You can find out more in relation to the sale of this farm here, or contact Wilsons Auctions on Tel. 02890 342 626.

