On the market: Owner-occupied croft, extending to around 75 acres, with two houses and a camping pod business

The property comprises two houses, a registered croft, agricultural and amenity land, native woodland and a camping pod business offering high quality accommodation.

25 Kilmuir is situated in a beautiful location on the edge of Dunvegan village on the west coast of Skye, with spectacular views to the Cuillin mountain range and Macleod’s Tables.

The Isle of Skye is the best known of the Inner Hebridean islands off the west coast of Scotland. Famous for its romantic, historical associations and magnificent landscape dominated by the Cuillin mountains, the island is very popular attracting many tourists throughout the year, as well as those who seek to enjoy a peaceful lifestyle in unspoilt surroundings.

Galbraith is marketing an “exceptional and versatile” property on the Isle of Skye. Image: Galbraith

Phiddy Robertson of Galbraith is handling the sale. She explained: “This property offers great versatility for the purchaser to enjoy a wonderful lifestyle amidst some of Scotland’s most stunning scenery.

“Skye is popular with tourists year-round and there is the opportunity to let one of the houses as a holiday cottage along with the management of the camping pod business. The croft land will also be of interest to many purchasers. It is rare to bring to the market a property with so much potential in such an idyllic setting.”

The owner-occupied croft extends to approximately 74.9 acres and benefits from new fencing, along with new gates and access tracks. The land to the north of the houses, extending to approximately 30 acres, is improved good quality grazing and there is a modern agricultural shed adapted for livestock housing, along with handling pens and hard standing.

There is an area of native woodland and a river with waterfall. The remaining land, lying to the south and west of the houses, is unspoilt heather moorland, providing an excellent habitat for native flora and fauna.

The two decrofted houses are Fettercairn and Dunvegan View. They are both well maintained and each has its own enclosed garden.

Dunvegan View is a traditional cottage which has been fully renovated to create a charming, energy efficient property, with an air-source heat pump. There are two double bedrooms, one single bedroom, a sitting room, kitchen, boot room and bathroom.

The other house, Fettercairn, dates from the 1980s and has spacious and well laid-out accommodation, although it might now benefit from some modernisation. There is a sitting room, sun room, kitchen, wet room, separate WC, bathroom and three bedrooms.

In the grounds there are four high quality, fully serviced camping pods. These were let for the first time in 2021 between July and October and were fully booked during this period.

Dunvegan is popular for its beautiful location and association with nearby Dunvegan Castle, the ancestral seat of the Clan MacLeod. The village has good shops and local facilities, while the area has excellent restaurants and hotels including the award winning Three Chimneys.

Portree, which is 22 miles from the property, has a secondary school and a wider range of shops and amenities, while the Skye Bridge is 45 miles away.

25 Kilmuir is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £825,000.

