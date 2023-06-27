News you can trust since 1963
Property Market: A productive livestock farm extending to 199 acres with farmhouse and range of traditional outbuildings

A productive livestock unit, comprising farmhouse, steading and 199.11 acres is on the market for offers over £1,160,000.
By Joanne Knox
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read

Hillhead Farm, in beautiful South Lanarkshire, Scotland, is for sale through Lawrie and Symington.

The farm and lands are situated at the village of Auchengray, just five miles north of Carnwath.

In Carnwath you will find local shopping and leisure facilities, while an extensive range of shops, supermarkets and retail parks are located in the nearby towns of Lanark and Livingston.

Hillhead Farm. Image: Lawrie and Symington
Hillhead Farm. Image: Lawrie and Symington
    The one and a half storey stone built dwelling house includes kitchen, office, Utility, an additional room in the loft, downstairs bathroom with double shower, toilet, and sink, dining room, lounge, downstairs bedroom, a main bedroom plus a further bedroom and bathroom.

    There is an enclosed garden to the front of the house with lawns.

    The traditional range of steading buildings include:

    - General purpose shed

    The productive livestock unit, comprising farmhouse, steading and 199.11 acres is on the market for offers over £1,160,000. Image: Lawrie and Symington
    The productive livestock unit, comprising farmhouse, steading and 199.11 acres is on the market for offers over £1,160,000. Image: Lawrie and Symington

    - Dog kennels

    - Cattle courts

    - Stable

    - Log store

    Hillhead farm, in beautiful South Lanarkshire, Scotland, is for sale through Lawrie and Symington. Image: Lawrie and Symington
    Hillhead farm, in beautiful South Lanarkshire, Scotland, is for sale through Lawrie and Symington. Image: Lawrie and Symington

    -Hayshed

    - Livestock bughs (sheep/cattle)

    - Two general purpose sheds

    - Slats

    This productive livestock unit in Lanark, comprising farmhouse, steading and 199.11 acres is on the market for offers over £1,160,000. Image: Lawrie and Symington
    This productive livestock unit in Lanark, comprising farmhouse, steading and 199.11 acres is on the market for offers over £1,160,000. Image: Lawrie and Symington

    - Silage pit

    - Lean-to feed store: 15’ x 78’5”

    - Bull shed/lambing

    - Straw shed

    - Workshop

    - Machinery shed

    There is a traditional range of steading buildings. Image: Lawrie and Symington
    There is a traditional range of steading buildings. Image: Lawrie and Symington

    You can view the listing in full here or contact Lawrie and Symington, Lanark Agricultural Centre, on Tel. 01555 662281.

