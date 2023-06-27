Hillhead Farm, in beautiful South Lanarkshire, Scotland, is for sale through Lawrie and Symington.

The farm and lands are situated at the village of Auchengray, just five miles north of Carnwath.

In Carnwath you will find local shopping and leisure facilities, while an extensive range of shops, supermarkets and retail parks are located in the nearby towns of Lanark and Livingston.

Hillhead Farm. Image: Lawrie and Symington

The one and a half storey stone built dwelling house includes kitchen, office, Utility, an additional room in the loft, downstairs bathroom with double shower, toilet, and sink, dining room, lounge, downstairs bedroom, a main bedroom plus a further bedroom and bathroom.

There is an enclosed garden to the front of the house with lawns.

The traditional range of steading buildings include:

- General purpose shed

The productive livestock unit, comprising farmhouse, steading and 199.11 acres is on the market for offers over £1,160,000.

- Dog kennels

- Cattle courts

- Stable

- Log store

Image: Lawrie and Symington

-Hayshed

- Livestock bughs (sheep/cattle)

- Two general purpose sheds

- Slats

Image: Lawrie and Symington

- Silage pit

- Lean-to feed store: 15’ x 78’5”

- Bull shed/lambing

- Straw shed

- Workshop

- Machinery shed

There is a traditional range of steading buildings. Image: Lawrie and Symington