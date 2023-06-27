Property Market: A productive livestock farm extending to 199 acres with farmhouse and range of traditional outbuildings
Hillhead Farm, in beautiful South Lanarkshire, Scotland, is for sale through Lawrie and Symington.
The farm and lands are situated at the village of Auchengray, just five miles north of Carnwath.
In Carnwath you will find local shopping and leisure facilities, while an extensive range of shops, supermarkets and retail parks are located in the nearby towns of Lanark and Livingston.
The one and a half storey stone built dwelling house includes kitchen, office, Utility, an additional room in the loft, downstairs bathroom with double shower, toilet, and sink, dining room, lounge, downstairs bedroom, a main bedroom plus a further bedroom and bathroom.
There is an enclosed garden to the front of the house with lawns.
The traditional range of steading buildings include:
- General purpose shed
- Dog kennels
- Cattle courts
- Stable
- Log store
-Hayshed
- Livestock bughs (sheep/cattle)
- Two general purpose sheds
- Slats
- Silage pit
- Lean-to feed store: 15’ x 78’5”
- Bull shed/lambing
- Straw shed
- Workshop
- Machinery shed
You can view the listing in full here or contact Lawrie and Symington, Lanark Agricultural Centre, on Tel. 01555 662281.