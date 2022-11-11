'Superb' 90 acre residential dairy farm, with extensive range of modern farm buildings, on the market in County Cavan
A “superb” 90 acre residential dairy farm is on the market with Robert Nixon and Co Auctioneers.
This “perfectly developed livestock farm”, which has an extensive range of modern farm buildings, is situated in Enagh West, Virginia, Co Cavan.
It is conveniently located approximately 14 miles from Kells, two miles from Virginia and four miles from Oldcastle.
The lands are currently in pasture and are laid out in easily managed divisions adjacent to the main farmyard.The yard, meanwhile, features excellent facilities including a modern milking parlour, slatted sheds, cubicles with scrapers, loose calving boxes, bedded pens and a cattle crush.
The farmhouse itself is a two-storey residence, comprising entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, utility and WC. On the first floor, you will find four bedrooms and a main bathroom. The heating is OFCH and a solid fuel stove. There are DUPVC windows and the property was insulated recently.
The farm is available as a whole or in lots as follows (POA):
Lot One - Two-storey dwelling with circa 5.56acresLot Two – Circa 84.63 acres with extensive range of farm buildingsLot Three - Entire circa 90.19acres. Residential farm with extensive range of farm buildings
See here for further information or get in touch with Robert Nixon and Co Auctioneers on Tel. (046) 9241888 or email [email protected]