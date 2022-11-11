This “perfectly developed livestock farm”, which has an extensive range of modern farm buildings, is situated in Enagh West, Virginia, Co Cavan.

It is conveniently located approximately 14 miles from Kells, two miles from Virginia and four miles from Oldcastle.

The lands are currently in pasture and are laid out in easily managed divisions adjacent to the main farmyard.The yard, meanwhile, features excellent facilities including a modern milking parlour, slatted sheds, cubicles with scrapers, loose calving boxes, bedded pens and a cattle crush.

This property has good access, located only five minutes from Virginia and 10 minutes from Oldcastle. Image: www.robertnixon.ie

Most Popular

The farmhouse itself is a two-storey residence, comprising entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen, utility and WC. On the first floor, you will find four bedrooms and a main bathroom. The heating is OFCH and a solid fuel stove. There are DUPVC windows and the property was insulated recently.

The farm is available as a whole or in lots as follows (POA):

Lot One - Two-storey dwelling with circa 5.56acresLot Two – Circa 84.63 acres with extensive range of farm buildingsLot Three - Entire circa 90.19acres. Residential farm with extensive range of farm buildings

See here for further information or get in touch with Robert Nixon and Co Auctioneers on Tel. (046) 9241888 or email [email protected]

The yard consists of modern milking parlour, slatted sheds, cubicles with scrapers, loose calving boxes, bedded pens and cattle crush. Image: www.robertnixon.ie

The lands currently in pasture are laid out in easily managed divisions adjacent to the main farmyard. Image: www.robertnixon.ie

A superb residential dairy farm for sale with extensive range of modern farm buildings. Image: www.robertnixon.ie

A perfectly developed livestock farm. Image: www.robertnixon.ie