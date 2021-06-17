Today Pizza Hut Delivery Is Offering Free Pizza To Rivals Across the Nation!

Calling all dough pros – Pizza Hut Delivery is inviting its rivals to come over to the tasty side by offering free pizza to competitor employees across the nation for today only, Thursday 17th June, so they can experience the utterly delicious taste of its pizza.

Confident that they’re the best tasting around, Pizza Hut Delivery is enticing the competition to give in to their tastebuds with the very special and limited-time offer, taking place today, 17th June, when employees of any other pizza delivery are able to claim a free pizza from their local Hut, and enjoy the most flavoursome pizza around at absolutely no cost.

Rival pizza pros are able to get their hands on any medium classic crust pizza, with the offer available on collection orders only, but they better act quick with the limited availability offer! Whether the rival employee is a waiter, pizza maker or delivery driver, all they have to do is prove they work for a rival pizza delivery firm by showing their uniform or work ID to claim their free pizza.

To launch the tasty deal, Pizza Hut Delivery cheekily announced the news with ad vans roaming the country, inviting the nation’s dough connoisseurs to stray to the tastier side and sample the most delicious of Pizza Hut pizzas.

The competition can have their tasty pick of Pizza Hut Delivery’s menu and sample fan-favourite classics, or, try out the brand-new Roast Dinner Pizza - made with roast beef, tasty sage & onion stuffing, sliced roast potato slices and red onions and a red wine gravy base – for a taste of something different, free of charge.

Amelia Riba, Chief Brand Officer, commented on the initiative: “At Pizza Hut we strive for taste perfection, which is why we want pizza pros across the UK to be able to sample the best tasting pizza out there.