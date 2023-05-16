Vrbo unveils the 2023 UK holiday homes of the year

Today, Vrbo® revealed its 2023 Holiday Homes of the Year. The recognition highlights some of the most exceptional holiday homes across the UK, including brilliant boltholes in Edinburgh, Cumbria, the Cotswolds, Devon, Anglesey and Abergavenny.

The Vrbo 2023 Holiday Homes of the Year range from idyllic rural escapes to captivating coastal retreats and quirky renovations and represent a variety of popular UK destinations and price points. Vrbo chose these homes based on strict criteria which includes having a 4.9 or higher star rating, number of guest reviews, Premier Host status*, and standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with family and friends.

“We have over two million properties on our platform which give families and groups of friends a chance to create great memories in the comfort of a private home. Out of these properties, we are really proud to choose a specially selected group of holiday homes from amazing locations across the UK; whether that is a property by the coast to a renovated windmill in the countryside,” said Ariane Gorin, President of Expedia for Business.

These are the 2023 UK Holiday Homes of the Year:

Most Popular

Edinburgh, Scotland

Old Millhouse.

Lovingly restored from ruin, The Old Millhouse is a tranquil base 20 mins from Edinburgh city centre. Its concierge service has you covered: from hiring a private chef to cook up a feast, setting up fishing lessons on the home’s stretch of river, or using their driver for Scottish tours. After a busy day of activities, sink into the heated Swim Spa Hydro Pool then wake up refreshed in the Hypnos beds waiting for guests. https://www.vrbo.com/en-gb/p1627214vb

Sleeps 10 (5 bedrooms), from £1,293 per night.

Cumbria, England

High View Barn.

Situated on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park, High View Barn is a captivating stone cottage with something for everyone in your group. Mezzanine games room? Check. Full size bowling green, private sauna, large outdoor jacuzzi? Check, check, check. Its modern open plan living room, impressive kitchen and dining area are ready for hosting – and the patio dining and deck area with built in BBQ await you on sunny days. https://www.vrbo.com/en-gb/p10359741

Sleeps 16 (6 bedrooms), from £485 per night.

Abergavenny, Wales

Llancayo Windmill

If it’s a quirky stay you’re after, look no further than Llancayo Windmill. Standing tall in picturesque Abergavenny in Wales, Llancayo has six bedrooms and multiple reception rooms over four floors. With a spacious kitchen and dining room, as well as living room with balcony access, and even a snug at the top of the Windmill, there are plenty of spaces for families and groups to make themselves at home. https://www.vrbo.com/en-gb/p6886016

Sleeps 12 (6 bedrooms), from £459 per night.

The Cotswolds, England

Mulberry Barn

Mulberry Barn, a magnificent Cotswold conversion, this property dates to the 17th century and provides the perfect space for a luxury escape. The home marries original features with high quality contemporary touches across 6,000 sq ft. Mulberry Barn offers communal areas inside and outside for groups to get together, with plenty of quieter spots for those wanting privacy. Look out for the welcome pack full to the brim with local produce. https://www.vrbo.com/en-gb/p10621054

Sleeps 12 (6 bedrooms), from £1,122 per night.

Woolacombe, Devon

Thorpe

Who can see the sea? Everyone, when you stay at Thorpe. This contemporary coastal home has stunning views over Woolacombe Beach, with seaside walks on its doorstep. It has a well-equipped kitchen and plenty of living space for multiple generations or groups to stay together. The luxury feel extends outside, with glass bi-fold doors leading to a sun-trapped terrace with a sunken hot tub. A jukebox with hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s will provide the perfect soundtrack to your stay.

https://www.vrbo.com/en-gb/p8157836 Sleeps 10 (5 bedrooms), from £656 per night.

Anglesey, Wales

Anglesey, Wales

This stunning contemporary house set on the peaceful island of Anglesey, sleeps 10 across five ensuite bedrooms. After exploring the idyllic surroundings, there’s plenty to do at home: hop in the seven-person hot tub, kick back in the cinema and games rooms, or make use of the sensational dining room with its double-height cathedral ceiling and glass windows onto the patio. Pet-friendly, and with bedrooms downstairs, this house is the perfect place to get multiple generations together. Look out for their welcome gift of local jam, cheese and wine. https://www.vrbo.com/en-gb/p11169867

Sleeps 10 (5 bedrooms), from £212 per night.