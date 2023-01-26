The event, which is organised by AJS Promotions, was one of the first to take place in the Eikon Exhibition Centre following its opening in late 2015, and shortly doubled in size following construction of the venue's second hall in 2018.

Andrew Short, Director of AJS Promotions, said they are looking forward to welcoming everyone to, what is set to be, their biggest show to date – and it doesn’t disappoint, as you can see in the video above!

"With hundreds of leading exhibitors showcasing impressive machinery and first time debuts, the floor space of the Eikon Exhibition Centre both indoor and outdoor is filled with all of the leading brands - from big to small equipment there is something for everyone,” Andrew commented.

The Spring Farm Machinery Show made its return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre this week

"It is the ultimate setting for anyone in the farming or construction industry to connect together and get set up for the year ahead."

Andrew continued: “For the first time this year we are proud to have Fibrus as our headline sponsor and it has been great to see the show growing from strength to strength each year to now being widely recognised as the national machinery show for Northern Ireland.”

The show continues today (Thursday 26 January) and doors will be open until 10pm tonight.

Parking at the event is free of charge and tickets are available on the door.

With over 200 exhibitors, the Spring Farm Machinery Show showcases the latest tractors, combines, arable and grassland machinery, as well as a wide range of new technology, services and tools for every sector.

