Well-equipped equestrian property with its own riding arena and 51 acres of land hits the property market

A well-equipped equestrian property with its very own riding arena and 51 acres of land has come to the market.

Rural property experts, Bell Ingram is marketing Devonside Farm, on the outskirts of the Fife village of Saline, for offers over £820,000.

The property, which will be popular with equestrian enthusiasts, includes a newly constructed agricultural steel shed measuring approximately 45m x 20m, currently housing a riding arena which has a Combi-Pro riding surface, used in professional riding events.

The sale includes a stable block with seven loose boxes, a wash bay, a machine and lorry store, a yard and a dog run.

A fully renovated, six bedroom, B listed farmhouse provides living accommodation, meanwhile a derelict C listed steading and additional buildings add development opportunities.

The farmhouse is a substantial property with spacious accommodation spread over three floors and a mezzanine floor. It has been modernised over the last two years including new fixtures and fittings throughout, new plumbing and wiring, new double-glazed windows and replacement of the gas fired boiler and yet it retains many features typical of a property of this age.

The rural setting near Saline provides southerly views over the surrounding countryside towards the Black Devon River to the south.

Overall the land extends to 51 acres (20.65 ha) or thereby and comprises 42.2 acres (17.07 ha) of grass, 7.0 acres (2.83 ha) of woodland and burn, and 1.8 acres (0.72 ha) of associated buildings including the shed, arena and stables.

Commenting on the farm, Estate Agent, Carl Warden, says: “This is a very well-equipped and presented property and together with the 51 acres, I anticipate that it will attract a lot of interest from equestrian enthusiasts. The farmhouse has been recently renovated and is now a welcoming family home”.

Key features include:

- 51 acres (20.65 ha) of land

- Stable block with 7 stables

- Arena with Combi-Pro riding surface

- Offers over £820,000

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Carl Warden on 01738 621121 or email [email protected]

