N.I. Farm Incident: Man (70s) collapses mixing slurry, rescued by man in 40s - two cows dead

The emergency services were tasked to the scene of an incident at a Northern Ireland farm on Thursday.

A man in his 70s was overcome by fumes while mixing slurry in a shed and had to be rescued by another man in his 40s on a farm on the Killylacky Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh.

“We received a call today (6 June 2019) at 12.10pm to attend an incident on a farm on the Killylacky Road, Lisnaskea," said a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (N.I.F.R.S.)

One fire appliance from Lisnaskea Fire Station and one from Enniskillen Fire Station attended the incident.

“The man had collapsed and he was rescued by another man in his 40s from the shed prior to the arrival of firefighters," added the spokesperson.

"Both men were treated at the scene by paramedics. Two cows in the shed were overcome by the fumes and died as a result. The incident was dealt with at 1.27pm.

“We would like to remind the farming community to ensure that the mixing of slurry is carried out in well ventilated spaces.

"Stay out of the shed for 30 minutes after starting mixing or after moving or re-directing the pump; try to mix on a windy day.”

The P.S.N.I. said it was aware of a "minor incident" at the farm but were not required to attend.

"Ambulance service was called to a farm to carry out check-ups on two men working with slurry.

"They did not require hospital treatment," said a spokesperson for the P.S.N.I.