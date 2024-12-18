2000 farmers still not registered for Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme
The scheme forms part of a Beef Sustainability Package and aims to reduce emmissions by slaughtering animals at an earlier age and provides an incentive for farmers to do so via the scheme payment – however registration is essential.
Mr Irwin said he was concerned that so many individual farmers have yet to register for the scheme for 2024 with the deadline of 31st December looming large.
He said: “It is highly important that farmers take the time themselves or seek some assistance in order to get registered for the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme.
"If farmers miss the deadline of 31st December 2024 there is no way for them to be included in the 2024 scheme year and they will loose out needlessly.”
He continued: “I would urge farmers to make sure they meet the deadline of 31st December and follow the instructions online at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/how-do-i-opt-bcr to ensure they don’t loose out.”
He concluded: “I know farming demands a lot of time and therefore extra paper work and deadlines can be challenging to meet, however I would again urge farmers to take the bit of time necessary to complete the registration given the importance of the scheme.”
Farm businesses, or their Authorised Persons, must opt into the Scheme online via the DAERA website.
