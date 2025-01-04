2025 annual VI NRoSO operator roadshows

​The dates for the 2025 annual VI NRoSO operators roadshows have now been announced.

This is your opportunity to get updated on current issues in relation to the application of plant protection products along with collecting your NRoSO and BASIS points at a venue near you.

Dates and venues are:

NRoSO training event – 7 January 2025, Bushtown Hotel, Coleraine;

The dates for the 2025 annual VI NRoSO operators roadshows have now been announced. (Pic: UFU)The dates for the 2025 annual VI NRoSO operators roadshows have now been announced. (Pic: UFU)
NRoSO training event – 9 January 2025, Frenchs, Clough;

NRoSO training event – 28 January 2025, Rice’s Hotel, Poyntzpass;

NRoSO training event – 11 February 2025, Rockmount Golf Club, Carryduff;

NRoSO training event - 13 February 2025, Whitehorse Hotel, Campsie;

NRoSO training event – 18 February 2025, ATEK Building, Armagh (focus on mushroom and apple sectors);

NRoSO training event – 26 February 2025, Greenmount Campus, CAFRE.

There are 10 NRoSO CPD points and 8 BASIS Professional Register CPD points available for this course.

An online booking fee of £30 per delegate will apply. Booking is via the UFU website www.ufuni.org/events-training

This fee covers administration and materials.

Tea and coffee will be provided on arrival.

Lunch is available at the venue at the participant’s own cost.

Note: Payment in full is required at the time of booking by credit or debit card.

If you are having difficulty booking online, please contact UFU HQ on 028 9037 0222.

