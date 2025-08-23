ABP Angus Youth Challenge goes from strength to strength

As the ABP Angus Youth Challenge opens for entries this week, its relevance reflects those fundamentally important principles that characterise the fast-changing interaction between a new generation of consumers and the food industry, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Smith, General Manager of Certified Irish Angus who are ABP’s delivery partner for the ABP Angus Youth Challenge explains: “Consumers want to know about the provenance of the food they are buying, the traceability systems that have been put in place and its eating quality.

“All of these principles are encapsulated within the steps that have been taken by the beef industry to deliver for consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And Certified Irish Angus is, very much, at the forefront of this process.”

This year's finalists in the Aberdeen Angus Youth Challenge enjoy a visit to Brussels

He continued: “This is interwoven within the direction of travel we with our partner ABP are taking with the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

“The teams involved are, increasingly, being given research projectsthat get to the very heart of what the principle of sustainability really means for the beef industry.

“This is a tremendous testimony to what the Challenge was established to achieve and the ever-increasing standards attained by the teams taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s also important to note that the ABP Angus Youth Challenge continues to attract schools from both rural and urban backgrounds.

Students taking part in the Aberdeen Angus Youth Challenge continue to explore the evolving relationship between consumers and production agriculture

“Given this backdrop, the decision was taken to provide the 2025 finalists with the opportunity to get first-hand knowledge of modern beef production and processing systems: here in Northern Ireland and further afield.

“And it was these principles that encapsulated the itinerary for the international study tour that has just been completed by the four teams in the 2025 final of the competition.”

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge was established in 2018.

Seven years later, it is universally recognised as a uniquely prestigious schools’ competition, targeting 14 to 15-year-old students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundamental driver for the awards’ scheme has been its ability to fully complement and add to the Northern Ireland curriculum.

The 2025 finalists comprise teams for the following schools: St Joseph’s High School, Crossmaglen; Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, Markethill High School and Lecale Trinity Grammar School, Downpatrick.

For their study tour ABP arranged for a visit to the ABP Linden retail packaging and product development facility at Granville in Co Tyrone.

Also included within the itinerary was a visit to the Egerton family farm in Fermanagh, a participant in ABP’s Scope 3 carbon reduction scheme, PRISM 2030, and one of ABP’s calf-to-beef suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ABP Linden Agriculture Sustainability Manager, Aine Murray accompanied the students on the tour and explained: “The students got an insight into how the Egerton’s run their suckler beef herd and 200 strong flock of spring-lambing ewes with a strong focus on the importance of selecting the best genetics in both species to work for the system and utilise grass.

“They also saw ABP’s Calf Rearing unitat the Egerton’s.

“A large number of our suppliers are getting involved with Integrated Supply Chain models such as the Angus and Wagyu beef.

Following presentations by the Egerton’s and ABP Livestock Manager, Stuart Cromie, the students left with a fuller appreciation of the Angus dairy-beef supply chain and the background to their own mini herd of Angus that each team is rearing as part of the competition.

Next stop a tour of Hearte Peat Farm in Monaghan to showcase how smart technology and robotics are transforming modern farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, sessions at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus provided information on study opportunities and the work of the Food Innovation Centre in assisting industry improve efficiency to meet the needs of a dynamic marketplace.

The culmination of the tour was a visit to Brussels which included a meeting with Invest NI’s Executive Office to learn about European export markets for Northern Irish beef and the workings of the EU Parliament.

A final stop at a 10-hectare diversified farm outside Brussels, turning over €660,000, demonstrated the potential of innovation and diversification.

The over-arching theme that linked all these important learning events was that of delivering for consumers from farm to fork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opportunity to visit ABP Linden and one of ABP’s farmer suppliers was of particular significance.

Not only did it showcase ABP’s carbon reduction programme, PRISM 2030 but also the company’s integrated beef supply chain where traceability, animal welfare and reducing environmental impacts are at every step of the process.

ABP Linden’sÁine Murray further explained: “The students had the opportunity to gauge thespecific retail butchery techniques and importance of packaging and labelling for retail customers and their consumers’.

“These include TESCO, Marks & Spencer and the online supermarket: Ocado.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The occasion also provided an opportunity to discuss what it actually means for a beef processer to work closely with supermarket customers.

“For example, in the case of Marks and Spencer, it’s a case of our producer-suppliers meeting the retailer’s Select Farm criteria.

“These standards exceed those referenced within Northern Ireland’s farm quality assurance scheme, particularly where the issues of animal welfare and traceability are concerned.

“An independent auditing system is at the very heart of this process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Áine also confirmed the link between the Aberdeen Angus calves awarded to the teams selected for the final of the Youth Challenge and ABP’s commitment to the development of an integrated beef supply chain.

She said: “The animals are sourced from the ABP rearing units, which represent the starting point of the company’s renowned calf to beef system.”

Each of the four finalist teams rear a group of five Aberdeen-Angus cross calves through to finishing.

They are allowed to keep the final proceeds from the cattle as part of their prize for advancing to the final of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each of the four teams selected for the final of the 2025 Youth Challenge are currently developing projects upon which the final judging will be based.

Mackenzie Wilson is one the four-strong team representing Enniskillen Royal Grammar school.

“We are looking at the One Health approach to plant, animal and human wellbeing,” Mackenzie explained.

“And it all starts with the soil.

“As a team we are all very aware of the significant role that is being played by Northern Ireland’s Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The measure has been specifically designed to provide a base line of soil quality on every farm in Northern Ireland.

“This is then allowing farmers to build for the future.”

Ben O’Connor is a member of the Lecale Trinity Grammar School team.

They are investigating the principles associated with enhanced animal welfare standards and the attainment of higher levels of sustainability on local farms.

Ben commented: “We are researching how the attainment of higher welfare standards can deliver improved levels of economic sustainability and efficiency on local beef farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also important for farmers to communicate more efficiently with consumers so as to explain the story behind sustainable beef production.”

Paula Greer confirmed that the four members of the team representing Markethill High School are looking at the issue of food provenance from farm to fork.

She commented: “We are particularly interested in new technology usage with the food processing sector.

“Linked to this is the need to improve public understanding of food labels plus their relevance and importance for consumers when selecting beef products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from St Joseph’s High School Crossmaglen are looking at beef consumption levels amongst young people.

With this in mind they have already prepared a bespoke cookbook with possible plans to expand its content further prior to final judging taking place later in the autumn.

Michaela McGuinness is a member of the duo representing St Joseph’s.

She said: “From a young age I was introduced into farming by my dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would have never thought I would’ve got this far and accomplished this much.”

Not surprisingly, the international study tour engendered a range of take-home messages for the participating students.

Both Mackenzie Wilson and Ben O’Connor were extremely impressed with the results being achieved on the beef farm in Belgium, which they had the opportunity to visit.

Mackenzie takes up that story: “The farmer was working off a very small land base, some 25ac, but was still able to generate an annual turnover of €660,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business was centred on the finishing high quality cattle and then subsequently selling the meat produced through an accompanying farm shop.

“The potential to further extend the scope of such a business model here in Northern Ireland is significant.

But for Michaela McGuinness it was a visit made closer to home that ticked all the boxes.

She explained: “I think the most beneficial part of our study trip was when we went to CAFRE Loughry Campus.

“It made Casey Jane and I think more about our cookbook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think this could be useful if we were to go ahead and do another cooking launch night and if we decide to extend our cookbook.

“The information that we learned from the cooking demonstration can possibly come into life if we were to get some of our third and fourth year students in school to learn about how to cook the perfect steak, which is something I think they’d enjoy.

“This would help our project by also increasing the intake of beef in youth.”

One of the core objectives established for the Angus Youth Challenge from the outset was that of encouraging more young people to consider a career within the farming and food sector.

Charles Smith again: “And this is happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farming and food are at the forefront of introducing new technologies and innovations across the entire spectrum of their activities.

“This rate of change will speed up further during the period ahead.”

He added: “Making this happen will require young people with the widest possible range of skills, abilities and qualifications.

“And we are confident that all of these skills will be picked up by teams entering the ABP Angus Youth Challenge over the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farming and food will continue to represent a tremendously positive news story at the heart of the local economy.”

In the meantime, a new academic year has commenced.

ABP and Certified Irish Angus are inviting parents, teachers or club leaders of teenagers in Year 11 to enter now.

In addition to the international study trip finalists benefit from financial proceeds from selling their animals to ABP; professional coaching in communication and interview skills; and a £1,000 prize for the overall winning team’s school or club.

Participation in the competition can be a life changing experience for the students taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition attracts a diverse range of entrants and is open to rural, urban, farming and non-farming teenagers alike.

Indeed the Challenge was recognised earlier this year with the Corporate Social Responsibility Programme of the Year award at the Business Eye Sustainability & ESG Awards: a reflection of its outstanding impact on youth development, school engagement, and sustainability awareness.