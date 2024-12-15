​The Ulster Farmers’ Union, Ulster Arable Society and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise are pleased to announce that bookings for the upcoming arable conference is now open.

This is an all-day conference that will provide arable growers with an update on current agronomy and business management issues, taking place on Thursday 6 February in CAFRE Greenmount College.

Registration at 9am with the conference starting at 9.30am.

To book your place please visit www.ufuni.org/events-training.

Tickets are £35 (£40 if booked after 30 January 2025).

The Ulster Arable Society will hold their AGM during the lunch break.