Are arable farmers under estimating the potash requirements of their crops?

Trial work, carried out over the past 30 years across the UK and Ireland, has confirmed that insufficient potash has been applied to cereal crops relative to the quantities of nutrient removed in cereal grain and straw, writes Richard Halleron.

​In response to this, The Potash Development Association (PDA) has updated its potash, phosphate and sulphur recommendations for cereal crops.

A detailed advisory leaflet also explores the value of magnesium as a nutrient source for wheat, barley, oats etc.

This has resulted in an inevitable reduction of soil potash reserves.

Potash is a significant contributor to final grain yields

A similar imbalance has developed for some other main arable crops and this also applies to phosphate.

These trends have continued and will lead to serious consequences for yield and quality.

The length of time before financial penalties occur will depend on soil type, manure use and the phosphate and potash reserves of individual fields.

The area of cereals receiving no annual phosphate or potash at all has also increased significantly in recent years with over 60% of the winter wheat area sown receiving no fertiliser phosphate or potash.

There is growing evidence that arable farmers are underestimating the quantities of potash fertiliser required by their crops

As only around 20% of arable soils are at an Index where phosphate and potash can safely be omitted for cereals, this is further evidence of imprudent cost cutting.

It must not be assumed that because cereals are known to be efficient scavengers of phosphate and potash and because no visual symptoms are seen, that such cost cutting is without penalty.

Serious economic consequences can occur without any visible symptoms of deficiency. Soil P and K Indices may decline only slowly but as they fall below accepted threshold levels, the risks of yield and quality losses increase.

According to the PDA, such risks are not worth taking because of the essential requirement of these nutrients for the maintenance of yield and quality.

Potash affects both yield and quality of grain as well as the general health and vigour of the plant.

Cereal crops need at least as much, if not more, potash than any other nutrient including nitrogen.

Potash is needed in such large amounts because it is the major regulator of solution concentrations throughout the plant.

It controls cell sap content to maintain the turgor of the plant and supports the movement of all materials within the plant.

Potash supply is thus essential for all nutrient uptake by the roots and movement to the leaves for photosynthesis, and for the distribution of sugars and proteins made by the green tissue for plant growth and grain fill.

Sulphur

Immediately available sulphur in the soil can be measured by laboratory analysis.

But its susceptibility to leaching as sulphate and its variability both down the soil profile, and over time, means that the normal 4 yearly soil analysis regime is not appropriate.

Both the organic processes and the leaching potential cause soil sulphur levels to vary by month, and by year.

Some research work has been done by measuring sulphur in deep core samples taken for soil mineral nitrogen testing in oilseed rape crops.

However, the predictability of potential reserves is still being determined.

Because routine soil analysis cannot be used to predict sulphur deficiency, plant tissue testing is sometimes suggested.

For oilseed rape and cereals there is the ‘Malate Sulphate’, test which can be done early in the crop’s life, but it may need to be repeated later at stem extension.

Plant tissue analysis looking at nitrogen and sulphur concentrations may also help to give a guide.

But the results may not become available until too late to correct for the current crop.

Alternatively, grain analysis for nitrogen and sulphur concentrations can be carried out. Although the results will certainly be too late to influence that crop, they should give good guidance for future policy.

The effect of potash on straw strength

There is now growing evidence to confirm the link between soil potash levels and straw strength within cereal crops.

The follow-on impact of this association on subsequent crop lodging will be of concern to growers.

According to the PDA recent years have seen a significant number of crops in the UK and Ireland lodging due to the heavy rains and strong winds that were such a feature of the summer months.

Whilst plant growth regulator (PGR) programmes may be scrutinised, it is worth considering all the factors that can affect straw strength and crop’s standing ability.

These include disease and crop nutrition.

In relation to nutrition, potash enhances the development of strong cell walls and therefore stiffer straw.

Lodging is also affected by obvious factors such as variety, nitrogen rate and weather.

But low potash levels also increase the risk of lodged crops with the associated loss of yield and quality. The effect can be as dramatic as a lack of growth regulator.

Potash is clearly not the only factor affecting straw strength and lodging risk, and as already mentioned the weather was particularly suited to lodging this year.

But considering this follows a period of high potash prices and a succession of years of reduced potash applications, not to mention increased offtakes following last year’s high yields, it could be worth giving this input an extra thought this autumn.

Impact of soil pH on nutrient availability

According to the Potash Development Association (PDA) soil pH must be considered the all-important starting-point of any crop fertiliser plan.

This is because the availability of all nutrients is affected by the pH of the soil.

The optimum availability of most plant nutrients occurs around a neutral pH of 6.5 to 7.0.

However, the optimum pH for soils will vary depending on the soil type and the cropping.

For most mineral soils it is 6.0 for permanent pasture, through to 6.5 for continuous arable cropping.

A pH of at least 6.5 should be considered where acid sensitive crops are grown in the rotation, such as sugar beet.

Clovers also require an adequate pH and will not thrive at the lower pH tolerated by grass; mixed grass/clover swards should be maintained between pH 6 and 6.5.

At low soil pH, clovers may not nodulate effectively and their ability to fix nitrogen is reduced; at very low pH levels, clovers may fail to nodulate completely.

Since soil pH is measured on a logarithmic scale, a drop of just 1 pH value increases the level of acidity 10-fold. For this reason, any drop in pH from the optimum range can have a large impact on the availability of some nutrients.

Research has confirmed that the availability of both phosphate and potash will fall-off as soil pH values drop below a value of 7.0 (increasing acidity).

Phosphate availability appears to be affected the most. But even potash is only around 50% available below a pH of 5.5.

Vast quantities of potash are vrequired by crops, up to 500kg/ha in some cases.

So, any reduction in the availability of potassium will have a significant impact on the crops ability to utilise soil reserves - regardless of any additions by way of fertiliser.

There can be large variation in soil pH across a field, so the accuracy of the soil sampling is also important to ensure that the results are truly representative of the area measured.

Rainfall, which is naturally slightly acidic, ammonium nitrogen and root exudates will all contribute to the natural acidification of soil, but not to the extent of reducing the pH of high pH soils.

These factors are more likely to be detrimental to naturally acidic and neutral soils than they are beneficial in naturally alkaline soils.

It is not difficult to raise the pH of acidic soils: this can be achieved using liming materials.

Those most often used are ground calcitic or magnesian (Dolomitic) limestone, chalk or sugar beet lime etc.

But as these materials often supply large quantities of either calcium or magnesium, the choice of product should also be influenced by the magnesium status of the soil.

The availability of nutrients from the soil reserves will be reduced if the pH is sub-optimal, with this problem being more serious if nutrient levels are below Index 2.

On soils with low nutrient reserves, especially where they are also acidic, if nutrient applications are being reduced or omitted, yields are going to suffer as a result, increasing the cost of production in a time of increasing input costs and lower returns.

Correcting a nutrient deficiency is challenging to achieve in the short term, however it can be even more costly if not addressed. Fertiliser recommendations for phosphate and potash are built up from immediate removal by the crop being grown (a maintenance or removal figure) plus an adjustment for soil index.