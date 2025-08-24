Armagh NW UFU group focus
After 44 years senior group manager Howard Pillow retired from the role that he dedicated most of his working life to.
He joined Jim Speers and Arthur Maginnis back in 1981 and the three of them met up at a retirement function for Howard held in the group office, to share stories of life as a group secretary back in the 80s.
The chairman, Raymond Pogue, together with the officeholders, office staff and all members both past and present wish Howard a long and healthy retirement.
His successor is Gail Toal from Banbridge, who has worked in the office since November 2023 and was appointed group manager in July 2025.
She has worked in the financial services industry for 16 years and more recently in a two-year consultancy role, within the voluntary sector.
She holds a Business degree from Ulster University and a Financial Services Diploma from University College Dublin.
She has over 27 years’ senior management experience in leadership, strategy, people and business development.
Gail is looking forward to meeting with members and servicing the financial services requirements of them and their families.
The first UFU event of the Autumn season kicks of with a steak BBQ and country night on Friday 5 September at Richardson’s Estate, Moyallon at 7.30pm.
Tickets are still available at the group office costing £25 adult and £10 child.