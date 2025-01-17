Avian Influenza confirmed in wild goose in Northern Ireland
This is the first wild bird positive in Northern Ireland since September 2023.
“Excellent biosecurity remains the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds. Please see our Biosecurity Checklist and Biosecurity Guidance to protect your flock,” DAERA advises.
Some simple measures flock keepers can take to protect their birds against the threat of avian flu are as follows:
- Keeping the area where birds live clean and tidy, controlling rats and mice and regularly disinfecting any hard surfaces
- Cleaning footwear before and after visits
- Placing birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds, and removing any spilled feed regularly
- Putting fencing around outdoor areas where birds are allowed and limiting their access to ponds or areas visited by wild waterfowl
- Where possible, avoid keeping ducks and geese with other poultry species.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N5 was confirmed in a commercial poultry unit near Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire, in November 2024. This was the first confirmed case of avian influenza in kept poultry in Great Britain since February 2024.
Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease. Anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must report it to their local Divisional Veterinary Office.