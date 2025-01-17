Avian Influenza confirmed in wild goose in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in a wild goose found near Black Lough, Dungannon, County Tyrone, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the first wild bird positive in Northern Ireland since September 2023.

“Excellent biosecurity remains the best defence for reducing the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds. Please see our Biosecurity Checklist and Biosecurity Guidance to protect your flock,” DAERA advises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some simple measures flock keepers can take to protect their birds against the threat of avian flu are as follows:

stock image

- Keeping the area where birds live clean and tidy, controlling rats and mice and regularly disinfecting any hard surfaces

- Cleaning footwear before and after visits

- Placing birds’ feed and water in fully enclosed areas that are protected from wild birds, and removing any spilled feed regularly

- Putting fencing around outdoor areas where birds are allowed and limiting their access to ponds or areas visited by wild waterfowl

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Where possible, avoid keeping ducks and geese with other poultry species.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N5 was confirmed in a commercial poultry unit near Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire, in November 2024. This was the first confirmed case of avian influenza in kept poultry in Great Britain since February 2024.

Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease. Anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must report it to their local Divisional Veterinary Office.