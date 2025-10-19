Beyond the farm gate – Virtual farm tour with Trevor Somerville

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is inviting members to register for the ‘Beyond the Farm Gate’ virtual farm tour, taking place on Tuesday 28 October at 8pm.

This edition features UFU member and beef farmer Trevor Somerville, who farms outside Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

Trevor will take members around his beef enterprise, sharing insights into herd management, breeding, and sustainable farming practices.

The evening will start at 8pm with a video tour of Trevor’s farm, followed by a live question and answer session chaired by UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy with Trevor Somerville.

Please note: This is a UFU member only event and you must register by visiting

To register, visit www.ufuni.org (events tab).