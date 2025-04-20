Burnhead and Auld Forge join UFU

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is delighted to welcome two County Tyrone businesses, Burnhead Rural Services and Auld Forge, to its corporate membership.

Husband and wife duo Graham and Susan Cooke, founded both businesses, based in Gortin.

Burnhead Rural Services is a family run business providing professional agricultural consultancy and administration services to the rural communities of Northern Ireland.

The Auld Forge is a newly established store, reflecting a passion for quality country clothing brands that you can purchase in store and online.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott pictured with Susan Cooke at The Auld Forge.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott said “I am delighted to bring Burnhead Rural Services and Auld Forge on to our corporate membership programme.

Graham and Susan are immersed in their rural community and both businesses will be of great benefit to our members.”

Mr Cooke said: “We’re delighted to be joining the UFU corporate membership, we are a farming family and heavily involved in the agri industry.

“Having been county chair for Tyrone and recently successfully voted onto the UFU board, it makes sense for us to join the programme and help support the UFU and its members, many of their members are clients of mine and obviously proud to support them,” he concluded.

UFU corporate sales executive Craig Scott pictured with Graham Cooke at Burnhead Rural Service.

Commenting, Ms Cooke said: “We’re extremely proud to be joining the UFU corporate membership.

“As a farming family the agri sector is very important to us and by working with the UFU we can all play our part in helping secure a bright and vibrant future!

“The Auld Forge in Gortin is well known throughout NI and further afield for premium quality country brands, and now having also joined the Membership Plus programme, its members will be able to avail of their discount in the store, and we look forward to welcoming members to our store, she added.”

For more information on Burnhead Rural Services visit, https://burnheadrural.com/.

For the Auld Forge, use the following link, https://auldforge.com/.