Calls for land to be zoned according to use

Lord Tom Elliott is calling for land in Northern Ireland to be officially zoned according to use.

The Ulster Unionist politician believes that such a development should be included within the principles established for a new Nutrients Action Programme (NAP)

He further explained: “Our best land must be kept for the purposes of food production.

“And in this context the adequate application of the required nutrients is critically important.

“Every farmer in Northern Ireland wants to see water quality improved and will act accordingly.

“But there must be a strategic assessment carried out of the way in which land is used.

“For example, the development of solar farms on high quality agricultural land is wrong.

“And the same principle holds where the establishment of new woodlands is concerned.

“Tree planting should be concentrated on marginal land only.

“Within the context of zoning, farmers need assurance of acceptable and appropriate financial return for their activities.”

However, Tom Elliott greatly favours the securing of much higher tree planting levels in Northern Ireland.

He said: “The greater use of tress within buffer strips established close to water courses has significant merit.

“This approach will help to reduce the quantities of excess nutrients escaping to the environment in the first place while helping to boost carbon dioxide is sequestered.

“This along with better use and more Anaerobic Digestion processes could create major improvements to water quality.”

Reflecting on developments that have taken place within agriculture over recent months, Tom Elliott points to a combination of strong of farm gate prices and good weather acting to boost the mood within most farm families.

But there are number of strategic challenges to be confronted by the sector during the period ahead.

“NAP is one of these,” he commented.

“The other is the decision taken by the Chancellor of the Exchequer to expand the scope of inheritance tax to include farm land.

“There is a fundamental requirement to have these issues addressed in ways that meet the needs of farming families across Northern Ireland.

According to the Ulster Unionist Party representative, Treasury has an alternative option when it comes to bringing farm assets into the inheritance tax loop.

He said: “Analysis shows that setting the tax rate at 40%, rather than 20%, while also recognising a seven year period of transition after the transfer of land within a farm family would generate as much income for HMRC as the current measures will achieve.

“So, in other words, if the land is maintained as part of a working farm business for a period of seven years after its transfer from one generation to the next with a farm family, no inheritance tax would be paid at all.

“However, if any or all of it was to be sold off within the seven year window, inheritance tax would be paid at a rate equivalent to the number of years left within the agreed transition period.

“For example, if the land was sold three years after its initial transfer, four sevenths of the originally calculated tax would have to be paid.”

Tom Elliott concluded: “The current inheritance tax measures disproportionately impact farming in Northern Ireland relative to the rest of the UK.

“And the Chancellor of the Exchequer must recognise this fundamental fact.

“At a very fundamental level, it is inherently unfair to tax family businesses that constitute the cornerstone of food production in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

“Moreover, cash flows on local farms are such that inheritance tax bills could only be met, in the vast majority of cases, through the sale of land.

“And such an approach would have only one outcome: large numbers of family farm enterprises going out of business.

“The extremely negative impact this would have on Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector is obvious.”