Calor Gas become new UFU affinity partner

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union is delighted to announce that Calor Gas has become an affinity partner, helping to support members across Northern Ireland with a range of fantastic benefits.

Through this partnership, UFU members can now avail of the following exclusive offers:

New Calor home energy customers

- Get a free boiler or up to 1,200 litres free gas

Calor Gas head of domestic sales Ireland, Stephen Lynam, with UFU membership, commercial and technical director, Lucy Mitchell.

- Get 50% off annual tank rental - value £50

- Get 15% discount off your gas bills

Are you an UFU member and already using Calor for your home heating?

- Get 50% off annual tank rental - value £50

- Get 15% discount off your gas bills

UFU membership, commercial and technical director Lucy Mitchell said: “We are delighted to announce that Calor Gas has joined the UFU as a new affinity partner.

“This partnership will deliver even more value to our members, offering exclusive benefits and savings that support their households. We are always looking to enhance the benefits that we provide to our members and working with a trusted name like Calor is another step forward in doing that.”

Calor chief commercial officer Oliver Kenny said: “Calor is proud to partner with the UFU in supporting rural homes across Northern Ireland through our dedicated ‘home energy affinity scheme’. We know that no two customers are the same and that’s why Calor’s renewable BioLPG blend is designed to give UFU members a reliable, flexible and cleaner energy choice.

“Just like the UFU, we’re rooted in rural life and our local team is on hand with practical advice and support to help members manage their energy with confidence. Together, we’re committed to providing solutions that work for farming families today and for the future.”