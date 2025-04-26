Can new technologies deliver a sustainable future for production agriculture?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Almost every day sees stories breaking of new technologies driving forward different aspects of agricultural research, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s an approach to new science that is driving forward rates of change at exponential rates.

And nowhere can this be seen more clearly than within the world of crop production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider the facts: the opportunities to use chemical herbicides and fungicides are fast running out.

Oilseed rape field with the optical sensors used in the Rothamsted study. (Pic: Freelance)

Disease causing pathogens and weeds are fast evolving ways of developing high levels of resistance to fungicides and herbicides respectively.

The most recent example of this is the confirmation of glyphosate resistant Italian ryegrass populations on the island of Ireland.

In-field cameras

In-field cameras have uncovered unexpected predators of two major oilseed rape pests, potentially aiding control strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trailed sprayer. (Pic: Freelance)

The camera study, conducted over two years in two UK locations, found that larval stages of predatory Carabid beetles play a crucial role in tackling the pollen beetle (Brassicogethes aeneus) and the brassica pod midge (Dasineura brassicae), two significant threats to oilseed rape crops.

Ecologists have long used camera traps to study wildlife, but their application in monitoring invertebrates is relatively new. Traditionally, pitfall traps have been the go-to method for studying predatory arthropods.

However, the latest findings reveal that pitfall traps fail to capture large numbers of predatory beetle larvae, underestimating their impact as natural pest controllers.

The study's key discovery is that these beetle larvae are highly effective predators, moving out of the soil where they live to actively feed on pest larvae at the precise moment they drop to the ground to pupate – when they are most vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This synchrony between predator activity and pest susceptibility could offer a new approach to pest management.

“Recognising the importance of predatory beetle larvae in natural pest control, farmers could adopt conservation biocontrol strategies that enhance the presence of these beneficial arthropods,” said Dr Sam Cook, the Rothamsted scientist, who led the research team.

“Adjusting farming practices to support these natural predators may reduce the need for synthetic chemical pesticides, improving sustainability and biodiversity in agricultural landscapes.”

The study also showed differing activity patterns depending on the time of day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predators of the pollen beetle larvae were significantly more active at night compared to morning or afternoon, with notable activity also recorded at dusk and dawn.

This pattern was consistent across data collected in both years, indicating a preference for nocturnal activity among most predators, while some exhibited a diurnal rhythm.

The highest numbers of pollen beetle larvae dropped at dusk, while the brassica pod midge larvae dropped significantly more at dawn than at other times of the day.

With European oilseed rape yields under constant threat from pests, this research provides fresh hope for more environmentally friendly farming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Encouraging predatory beetle larvae populations could be a cost-effective and ecologically sound method to keep crops safe while preserving essential predator species.

“These findings highlight the potential of cameras as powerful tools for ecological research,” said Dr Cook.

“As farming continues to seek greener solutions, this innovative approach could contribute to improved pest management rooted in nature’s own defences.”

Thinking smarter

Use of technologies like satellite imaging, digital sensors, advances in plant and animal genomics and advanced data analytics could lead to farming practices that are more productive, more precise in their deployment and thus more sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of these technologies are already changing the agri-food sector, while others when scaled up, have the potential to truly revolutionise how locally produced food is grown, processed, distributed and consumed.

Many game-changing ‘Smart Agriculture’ technologies are not yet available at commercial scale.

According to research carried out in the UK a significant number of these new applications are currently only partly implemented, if at all, and mainly in developed countries on large farms.

The vast majority of Irish family farm businesses are yet to adopt these technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is expected that in a decade’s time, these and many other technologies will penetrate deeper into global food supply chains.

Teagasc scientists in the Republic of Ireland believe that what is needed to facilitate global ‘Smart Agriculture’ is comprehensive access to high-speed internet and affordable smart devices. Although not available everywhere today, these technologies are expected to be near ubiquitous by 2035.

So, it is of the utmost importance that all the stakeholders in the local agri-food and bioeconomy sector begin to prepare now for the widespread deployment of transformative technologies in the sector.

Innovation

Such techniques are capable of enabling innovation and change at an exponential pace and of producing both benefits and risks. Surprising and abrupt changes will become more commonplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preparing for the ‘disruptive’ and the surprising while creating the future Irish farmers want, will demand agility, resilience and an ability to anticipate alternative futures.

So much for the background.

Irish farmers already have a sense of what ‘disruptive technologies can do for their businesses.

For example, the sequencing of the bovine genome some years ago, laid open the path to genomics and the securing of a much greater rate of genetic improvement within the Irish livestock industry.

Allied to this, the development of sexed semen technology has allowed this rate of charge to evolve at an even greater pace than we could have over anticipated 10 years ago.

Genetic sequencing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Genetic sequencing and manipulation are also playing a key role in the development of new plant cultivars. Admittedly, the use of such genetic modification (GM) has been resisted by the European Union up to this point.

However, in places such as the United States and a broad swathe of South and Central America the planting of GM crops is now the norm.

The end result is higher yields and, many would argue, the more efficient use of water and other essential crop inputs.

There has been very limited GM-focussed research carried out in Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One notable exception was the recent Teagasc trial on GM potato varieties that had been bred with an inherently higher resistance to blight attack.

The work carried out at Oak Park in Co Carlow confirmed that these varieties do have a greater resistance to blight, leading to the conclusion that it is possible to develop potato husbandry systems that require considerably lower applications of blight sprays, many of which are extremely toxic to many of the insects and other fauna which serve to maintain the conservation value of the Irish countryside.

The use of the internet and a range of complimentary digital technologies has allowed companies and research centres to optimise data collection of behalf of the farming industry.

Precision agriculture

The use of this approach combined with appropriate storage, analytical and automation systems on behalf of farmers and growers is generally referred to as precision agriculture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this term was originally coined for spatially variable crop and field management, it is now used to describe the application of digital technologies to improve management precision in agricultural production across the board.

In essence, PA s an information-based, decision-making approach to farm management designed to improve the agricultural process by precisely managing each step and managing variation in crops, soils and animals.

In this manner, PA can provide a management approach optimising both agricultural production and profitability.

Part of this enhanced profitability can come from the optimised use of inputs (machinery, labour, fertiliser, chemicals, seeds, water, energy, etc.), leading to both increased production efficiency and protection of the natural resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Precision agriculture is based upon observing, measuring and responding to inter and intra-field variability in crops, or to aspects of animal rearing.

Robotics

Robotic milking is not a new technology.

However, its growing use is allowing dairy farmers throughout the UK and beyond to totally re-evaluate they way they run their businesses.

In fact, some experts believe that automated milk extraction is almost the last item in a long list of benefits that robotics can bring to a modern dairy farm.

Leading the catalogue of advantages to be gleaned is in fact the more effective use of manpower, combined with the greater space and time that is afforded to those working within a dairy farming business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These were among the key positive outcomes from automating the business raised by Keith Gue, from Huddleston Farmers Ltd, in his presentation to the recent AgriSearch high input-high output dairy conference.

The Huddlestone dairy farming herd comprises 700 high merit Holstein cows, located across two sites in the south of England.

Owned by the Gue family, the business also comprises arable and livestock enterprises with additional land farmed in Scotland.

The Huddlestone herd is currently averaging 12,000L at 4.6% butterfat and 3.5% protein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This works out at a total 3.1kg of fat and protein per cow per day.

Staff management within the Huddlestone business is critical, with Gue pointing out that the investment in robotic milking has delivered an improved decision-making process right across the dairying operation.

Gue said: “We have gone from a scenario which saw six people working 10 hours per day on a three times daily milking routine to one which sees the equivalent of three and a half people working eight hours per day since the introduction of the robots.

“In the meantime, milk outputs have risen by 10%.”

Meanwhile, herd breeding decisions at Huddlestone are very much Profitable Lifetime Index (PLI)-focussed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gue firmly believes that genetics and the environments within which cows operate must complement each other.

“Our diets are very much grass silage-focussed.

“This is in total contrast to the situation in the United States where the likes of alfalfa is included within almost all dairy cow rations.”

According to Gue, using elite quality semen is the best decision any dairy farming business can make.

He pointed to the myriad benefits that sexed semen continues to bring, from a dairy breeding perspective, in securing the elite replacement heifers required from the minimal number of dams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Gue said the rising value of beef calves in the UK and Ireland is further emphasising the advantages gained from sexed semen.

But genetic make-up is one thing: animals being allowed to express this potential fully is another issue altogether.

According to Gue, the facilities – including robotics – available on dairy farms must be fully compatible with the genetic profile of the animals living in them.