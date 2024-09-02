CherryLea and Curley Texels Lead Way at Rathfriland Texel Show and Sale
Curley Gunshot,TYC2301323(E1), an Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi son out of a Sportsmans Dare Devil dam went on later to lead the way in the sale of Shearling Rams selling at 1500gns. Coming in close behind for the money at 1350gns, were J Wilson and J&A Moses Blackstown Flock with their Midlock Firefly son, Blackstown Guy, WWB2301991(E2), out of a Knock Classic mother. This sheeps penmate came also sold for a 4 figure sum at 1250gns, Blackstown G Wagon, WWB2302001(E2), a Botera Fee Fee son out of an Allanfauld Archimedes daughter.
Demand for Shearling Rams continued with Murray Annett taking 1250gns for Milestonehill Gold Rush ALL2302161(1), a Ballydesland Eddie son out of a Craig Douglas Buster dam. Staying with the Milestonehill pen he also took 1050gns for Milestonehill Ginger Nut, ALL2302161(1) and 1000gns for Milestonehill Gold Finger, ALL2302214(1), also sired by Ballydesland Eddie. The Milestonehill 3rd place show exhibit sold for 950gns, Milestone Golden Eye, ALL2302214(1), a Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son.
Shearling Ram trade realised a 97% clearance averaging 789gns for 30.
John Trimble’s son Charlie, Cherrylea Flock led the way for the Ram Lamb sale, selling the show champion, Cherrylea Humdinger TCX2401474(E1), an Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi son out of a Sportsmans benchmark dam for 1700gns. Taking the next best was the reserve champion from W&R Walmsley’s White Water Farm. White Water Hitman, WXX2400567(3), a Donrho Eager son out of a Milnbank Avicii daughter changed hands for 900gns.
Ram Lambs averaged 640gns for 26 sold.
The NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club wish to thank Fane Valley for their generous sponsorship.
Show Results
Judge: Philip Dodds
Sponsor: Fane Valley
Shearling Ram Class
1. John Trimble
2. Michael Tumulty
3. Murray Annett
4. Martin McConville
5. Sean & Josephine Sloan
6. Darragh Sloan
Ram Lamb Class
1. John Trimble
2. J&R Walmsley
3. Naomi & Rian O'Hare
4. Eugene Branagan
5. Martin McConville
6. Messrs Barclay Bell & Sons
Champion: John Trimble Ram Lamb
Reserve: J&R Walmsley Ram Lamb
Other Leading Prices
Shearling Rams
Canice Sloan 950gns
Herbert Magowan 950gns
Michael Tumelty 840gns
S Burns 820gns
Iain MacRoberts 800gns
Ram Lambs
N&R O’Hare 860gns; 700gns
J&R Walmsley 850gns
Aiden Branagan 820gns
Martin McConville 700gns
