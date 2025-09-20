Combining soil and grain analysis

​It’s turning out to be another challenging year for arable farmers, writes Richard Halleron.

As growers look to the future they must strive to secure higher levels of enterprise efficiency.

Soil analysis is normally carried out within a three to five-year cycle on tillage farms.

However, the additional benefits that can be accrued when the information generated by grain analysis is included within a crop planning process are significant.

Wheat

ADAS crop physiologist, Dr Sarah Kendall, explained: “Soil testing delivers valuable information where pH, potash, phosphate and magnesium levels are concerned.

“We can add to this information data set with leaf analysis.

“This is an approach that allows farmers to make in-season crop nutritional checks, linked to any specific deficiencies that may have been highlighted.”

She added: “Crop post mortems are new.

Barley harvest

“However, we at ADAS believe they provide better monitoring to improve crop nutrition.”

It’s a perspective totally endorsed by fellow ADAS crop physiologist, Dr Tamara Fitters.

She commented: “Reviewing is very much about making a check list.

“It’s a process that includes looking at what is happening mid-season as well the results derived from the harvest.

“This approach allows us to review the whole growing season, instead of just taking a snapshot of it.

“Since the harvest has commenced, it’s very important to check results.

“For example, this year no one was expecting it to be this dry.

“This factor alone can make a big difference to what was expected relative to what is actually happening.

“The next challenge is to work out why a difference may have arisen in the first place.

“Then it’s a case of working out how this can be mitigated against into the future.

“In the case of the weather, this is not possible.

“But there might be other reasons why final crop performance levels were lower than might have been previously expected.”

Crop nutrient management plans

Soil assessments are the key starting point when it comes to developing a crop nutrient management plan.

Tamara Fitters again: “Soil Index values can be used to determine a crop nutrient plans for the coming season.

“Other factors to be added in at this stage include the availability of organic materials and chemical fertiliser options.

“We want to know the sort of yield we normally get.

“This gives a good ideas as to what a certain filed is capable of.

“Past harvest results are important in this regard.

“We also look at weather patterns.

“It’s impossible to determine the exact nature of weather patterns at the beginning of a season.

“However, there are general weather patterns that we can avail of it and, at least, try to take this into account.”

In season crop analysis requires the taking of leaf samples. Subsequent laboratory analysis delivers a full nutriment breakdown of the tissue.

“This will give us an idea of how much the plants have already taken up from the soli stores,” the ADAS representative commented.

“It will also give us an idea if the crop is on track.

“We know which stage of growth the tissue samples were taken.

“And this means we should have an idea of what the nutrient values should be.

“If these are not adequate, then we can adjust upwards, thereby boosting plant growth rates accordingly.

Subsequent grain analysis can take place at the end of the growing season.

This gives a definitive perspective on what has happened, from planting through to final harvest.

According to Tamara Fitters, this process quantifies the amount of nutrients actually taken up by the growing crop.

“We know what we put in and we know what was in the soil prior to planting,” she said.

“Grain analysis constitutes an evidence based approach, so the information obtained is of tremendous significance in terms of decision making for the next season.”

But other factors also come into play.

“We don’t know how much nutrient is lost in the water or to the air,” stressed the ADAS crop physiologist.

“So, going forward, in terms of finding out what’s happening in our fields, we want to focus on those bits that we can work out.

“Losses to the air and water will be very hard to determine. Special measuring equipment would be required to get those numbers.

“But what we can measure are the outputs.

“And it would be very valuable to do this on a regular basis.”

Grain nutrients

Significantly, grain nutrient values can vary quite a lot.

Analysis has shown that when measured a across a number of fields, grain nitrogen, phosphorous and potash levels will follow a form of normal distribution curve.

However, actual in-field values for these nutrients may well vary from what are regarded as UK standard estimations.

Tamara Fitters points out that current, assumed UK values for grain nitrogen are pretty much spot on, where nitrogen is concerned.

However, they may well over estimate the phosphorous and potash content of grains.

She added: “We can’t always rely on standard numbers.

“Each farm will be different: each field will be different.

“So it’s important for farmers to identify exactly what is going on within their own crops.

“However, we can use average numbers to provide a form of benchmark.”

Significantly, actual grain nutrient values can allow for the calculation of fertiliser response values.

Nitrogen is particularly important in this regard.

According to Tamara Fitters, nitrogen performs quite neatly to this form of analysis.

“We can effectively work out the optimal response rate by using this approach,” she continued.

“This is an economic optimal value.

“If insufficient nitrogen is applied, there will be quite a high yield penalty.

“Adding nitrogen fertiliser above the optimal value can quickly lead to significant economic losses being incurred.

“Similar response curves have been generated with regard to nitrogen applications on wheat and barley crops.

“However, where oats are concerned, the drop-off in relative response rate to nitrogen is much more significant beyond the optimal input level.

“It’s important to realise that we can accurately quantify this loss in come from non-optimal nitrogen usage.

“The end objective is to get both a good crop yield and optimal grain nitrogen content.

“The data that is generated for particular fields and specific crop varieties can then be checked against standard figures.

“If there are major differences, then it’s a case of working out how these came about.”

Within a fed wheat scenario, ADAS figures show that grain protein values that are 1.5% below optimal values can result in losses of up to £50/ha.

And all of this comes down to securing optimal nitrogen fertiliser application rates in the first place.

Three factors now come into play.

Crop offtake, crop capture and crop application.

“It should also be possible to calculate a crop residue, which can be used for the next season,” the ADAS crop physiologist commented.

“Another thing we can do with grain analysis is diagnose nutrient deficiencies and excesses.

“For a specific season this process starts with the development of a full inventory of all fertiliser sources used, including organic manures.

“It’s then a case of calculating the nutrient harvest from each field. This is the yield multiplied by the percentage of each nutrient.

“So to do this we need our grain analysis results.

“We can then do a field nutrient count.

“The difference between the soil and grain analysis will tell us if the crop left significant nutrient analysis for the benefit of the next crop or there is a requirement to build up soil nutrient stores again.”

Cover crops

Meanwhile, A recent ADAS study has confirmed that cover crops can refine nitrogen (N) use and protect water quality.

This work was co-funded by funded by Affinity Water and Portsmouth Water under the aegis of a Nitrogen release from Cover crops (NiCCs) project.

It was centred on the identification of how best to destroy cover crops prior to the establishment of a new arable crop.

During the trial, cover crops were destroyed either mechanically by rolling on a frost, chopping and incorporating, or with chemicals.

Two cover crop mixes were established.

One comprised phacelia and wild radish: the other featured a mix of Japanese oats, buckwheat and phacelia.

The results secured have identified that cover crops reduced nitrate leaching losses by up to 90% when compared to the weedy stubble control.

Depending on how well the cover crops established and the species mix, soil nitrogen supply to the following spring cereal crop also increased by up to 35 kg N/ha.

When it came to the subsequent spring cereal crop, yields following a cover crop were up by 0.2-1.0 t/ha when compared to yields following the weedy stubble control.

On destruction, the cover crops released significantly more N than the no cover/weedy stubble.

Moving to destruction methods, chemicals were found to have more benefits than mechanical methods.

N mineral release, grain N off-take, and total crop N uptake were all higher with chemical destruction.

This led to subsequent improvements in yield, and in the case of spring oats, grain weight.

However, the study did acknowledge that, without financial incentives, it was marginally more cost-efficient for farmers to not grow a cover crop and destroy weeds chemically.

It emphasised that incentive schemes should support cover crop use so ‘harder to monetise’ benefits such as improved water quality, soil health and biodiversity can be realised.

“Cover crops can capture significant quantities of nitrogen over winter, thereby protecting surface and ground waters,” confirmed Dr Anne Bhogal, a principal soil scientist with ADAS.

Simon Deacon, from Portsmouth Water, further explained: “Cover crops have been proven to reduce nitrate leaching in to groundwater by up to 90% and therefore help toward improving water quality and supply of drinking water.”

He added: “This trial provides additional information that help toward improving cover crop management and improve water quality.

“We are working with farmers to find sustainable solutions which work for both crop and water production,” commented Dan Coffey, from Catchment Water.

“The NiCCs trial has shown that cover crops are a vital measure for preventing nitrate leaching and demonstrate how farmers can potentially manage the destruction of cover crops to best utilise fixed nitrogen for subsequent crops.”

The results of this ADAS trial will be of significance for arable farmers throughout the UK and Ireland .