Committee update

The Ulster Farmers’ Union environmental policy committee continues to have a packed agenda and is actively engaged on a number of fronts representing the views of Northern Ireland farmers on environmental issues.

Some of the main issues being discussed at UFU environment committee meetings currently are:

Ammonia strategy and planning operational protocol

The UFU continue to engage with a team of experts to find a way forward on this complex issue. Planning issues (and IPPC permits) linked to ammonia emissions remain a very significant problem. The concerns and frustrations of farmers around this issue have been consistently highlighted to DAERA Minister Muir and the need for a sensible way forward, particularly around replacement buildings. Farmers do need to be cautious when planning any development linked to livestock /poultry/ slurry and should seek advice on planning permission regardless of the scale of the project before any work starts.

Tyrone countryside. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Farming with Nature

As DAERA seeks to develop the ‘Farming with Nature’ agri-environment scheme, the UFU has been meeting DAERA regularly for discussion and updates. A Farming with Nature transition scheme is expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

Soil Health Nutrient Scheme

The committee are monitoring the role out of this scheme which aims to analyse soils across all farms in NI over four years. The UFU are represented on the Soils Scheme Liaison Group and are feeding back members’ views and experiences of the scheme. Farmers are encouraged to make the UFU aware of their views on the scheme so that the Union can raise with DAERA and AFBI, and any issues can be addressed.

Nutrients Action Programme (NAP)

The NI NAP is due to be reviewed and the UFU believe that a consultation is imminent. The UFU committees will discuss any changes at length when the consultation document is produced.

Office of Environmental Protection (OEP)

The OEP is now established and will operate in England and NI taking over the scrutiny role on the implementation of environmental law that would formerly have been carried out by the European Commission. The OEP also provides advice to government on environmental issues.

The UFU has engaged with the OEP over the last year on water quality and designated sites, and raised concerns recently about the OEP recommendation for an increase in the number of designated sites; this is something that the UFU has consistently opposed.

Climate change

Climate change is a huge environmental challenge. The UFU continues to highlight that agriculture can be part of the climate change solution with its ability to sequester carbon. We also continue highlight the need to recognise that methane is a short-lived greenhouse gas and therefore needs to be treated differently.

The first Northern Ireland draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) is expected to be launched later this year for consultation, which will set out the plans and policies to deliver the reductions required in the first NI Carbon Budget and runs until 2027. The NI Climate Change Act (2022) contains very tough targets for the whole of society as agreed by the majority of MLAs, despite advice from experts in the Climate Change Committee, highlighting that the targets were unachievable. With limited budgets to deliver, the new Climate Change Act will present a very significant challenge for the NI Executive.

Agri agenda

Environmental issues now dominate the agricultural agenda, and it is vital that the voice of local farmers is heard. The UFU environment committee has placed a significant emphasis on highlighting the positive work and actions that farmers are already taking to maintain and improve the local environment. The committee will also continue to actively lobby DAERA, NIEA and MLAs and other stakeholders on environmental issues, highlighting the views of our members and making it clear that there is a need for balance between food production and the environment.