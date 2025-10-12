Commodity Watch: Environmental Committee update

​The UFU Environmental Policy Committee recently elected a new leadership team.

Ian Buchanan, hill farmer from Dungiven has been confirmed as Chairman of the Committee with Andrew Wright, a dairy farmer from Omagh elected Vice Chair. The UFU Environmental Policy Committee comprises representatives drawn from all the Union’s Policy Committees therefore ensuring that all sectors are represented. The committee continues to have a packed agenda and is actively engaged on a number of fronts representing the views of Northern Ireland farmers on environmental issues.

Some of the main issues being discussed at UFU Environment Committee meetings currently are:

Nutrients Action Programme: The committee drafted and led the Union’s discussions on the revised Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029 consultation pulling together a comprehensive response on behalf of the organisation. As the next stage of the process starts, the committee will continue to ensure that the issues and concerns of UFU members are highlighted.

Ammonia Strategy and Planning Operational Protocol: The concerns and frustrations of farmers around this issue have been consistently highlighted to Minister Muir and the need for a sensible way forward particularly around replacement buildings. The UFU employed a team of experts including legal representation to submit a position paper to DAERA and are currently awaiting a response. Farmers do need to be cautious when planning any development linked to livestock /poultry/ slurry and should seek advice on planning permission regardless of the scale of the project before any work starts.

Farming with Nature: As DAERA seeks to develop the ‘Farming with Nature’ agri-environment scheme the UFU has been meeting DAERA regularly for discussion and updates along with other relevant stakeholders. Union representatives have fed back to DAERA issues that have arisen during the application process for the recently launched Farming with Nature Transition Scheme.

Soil Health Nutrient Scheme (SNHS): The committee are monitoring the role out of this scheme and are represented on the Soils Scheme Liaison Group. Farmers are encouraged to make the UFU aware of their views on the scheme so that the Union can raise with DAERA and AFBI and any issues can be addressed.

Climate Change: The UFU have responded to the first Northern Ireland draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) consultation which has just closed. This sets out the plans and policies to deliver the reductions required in the first NI Carbon Budget and runs until 2027. The Northern Ireland Climate Change Act (2022) contains very tough targets for the whole of society, as agreed by the majority of MLAs, despite advice from experts in the Climate Change Committee highlighting that the targets were unachievable. With limited budgets to deliver, the new Climate Change Act will present a very significant challenge for the NI Executive and the UFU have continued to highlight our opposition to the targets imposed through this legislation.

Environmental issues dominate the agricultural agenda and it is vital that the voice of local farmers is heard. The UFU Environment Committee have placed a significant emphasis on highlighting the positive work and actions that farmers are already taking to maintain and improve the local environment. The Committee will also continue to actively lobby DAERA, NIEA and MLAs and other stakeholders on environmental issues highlighting the views of our members and arguing that there is a need for balance between food production and the environment.