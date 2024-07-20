Countryside Services Raises £11,500 for Two Local Charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Countryside Services Ltd has donated a total of £11,500 to two local charities, Air Ambulance NI and Kidney Care UK, with each receiving £5,750 to support their work in assisting individuals and families throughout Northern Ireland.

Conall Donnelly, Managing Director of Countryside Services, emphasised their dedication to supporting causes that make a “real and lasting difference” in Northern Ireland. He stated, “This significant achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our customers. I want to particularly thank our staff and the entire Countryside Services family for their wholehearted commitment to these causes over the past few years.”

Damien McAnespie, Area Fundraising Manager for Air Ambulance NI, praised the fundraising efforts, saying, “I want to thank the entire staff and customers of Countryside Services for their continued support of the Air Ambulance NI Charity. Their donation will fund the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for nearly one day, potentially saving the life, brain, or limb of two individuals in the region. Countryside Services is a pillar in the farming community, and unfortunately, Air Ambulance NI HEMS is tasked with at least one agricultural-related incident each week. Reaching any part of the region within 25 minutes, the team delivers pre-hospital critical care interventions. This support from the public makes our work possible. Thank you.”

Jo-Anne Dobson, a Living Kidney Donor and Ambassador for Kidney Care UK, expressed her gratitude, saying, “As a member of a farming family, I am extremely grateful to the staff and customers at Countryside Services for raising this terrific total, which enables us to continue supporting our local kidney patient community across Northern Ireland. It’s been a privilege to join Countryside Services at events like the Balmoral Show, where they encouraged farmers and their families to think about their kidney health and recognise the signs of kidney disease. The dedicated services we provide to people living with kidney disease wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support from the local community. It was truly humbling to receive this cheque from the amazing Countryside Services team. Thank you to everyone who helped raise this amount. Please consider organ donation and have that family conversation because we all have the potential to be life-savers.”

Countryside Services Ltd presenting Air Ambulance NI and Kidney Care UK with charity cheque

Conall Donnelly concluded, “In recent years, our staff and customers have been involved in numerous activities to raise both awareness and funds for these two essential charities. From hosting festive coffee mornings to organising collections at local agricultural shows, the support has been outstanding. Both charities provide vital services that benefit all residents of Northern Ireland, with a special focus on those in the agri-food industry, where the isolated environment of farming and demanding work conditions present heightened challenges.”