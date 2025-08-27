Country Antrim trailer manufacturer fined for health and safety offences

Following a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI), a Co Antrim trailer manufacturer has been fined for health and safety offences.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCauley Trailers Limited of Gloverstown Road, Toomebridge, who earlier pleaded guilty to two health and safety offences, were fined £175,000 at Antrim Crown Court.

The investigation followed the death of an employee at their site in Toomebridge on 4 September 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The employee in question was working under the body of a raised tipper trailer, preparing it for shot blasting – an activity that blasts fine grains of metal to remove rust and dirt from metal prior to painting.

McCauley Trailers Limited of Gloverstown Road, Toomebridge, who earlier pleaded guilty to two health and safety offences, were fined £175,000 at Antrim Crown Court. (Photo: stock image)

To allow access to the underside of the trailer, the trailer body was raised using a forklift truck and then propped up using a single metal prop placed between the chassis of the trailer and the trailer body. The employee sustained fatal crush injuries when the trailer body fell and trapped him between the chassis and the body of the trailer.

Prosecutors in the Public Prosecution Service’s Fraud & Departmental Section worked closely with HSENI and the PSNI to build a robust prosecution case.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Major Investigation Team Inspector Kiara Blackburn said: “Working under raised loads is a known industry hazard. It is essential that employers identify the risks associated with their work activities and implement adequate controls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Safe systems of work, including the use of safe, suitable, and correct work equipment to raise and support raised loads must be in place. Employers must ensure that all employees are aware of the risks and are suitably trained and supervised. This tragic death was completely preventable.”

The investigation established that there were no risk assessments or safe systems of work in place detailing how to safely raise, support and work under a raised tipper trailer during the shot blasting process.

It was found that McCauley Trailers Limited failed to identify and control the risks associated with working under raised loads during this activity. The investigation revealed that the prop being used on the day of the incident to support the trailer had been modified making it much less effective in respect of remaining in place to hold the trailer in the raised position.

Mrs Blackburn added: “Enforcement action was taken by Health and Safety Inspectors from HSENI following the incident to ensure steps were taken to protect employees while working under raised loads. HSENI will not hesitate to take enforcement action to ensure that workplace risks are appropriately managed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Lenaghan added: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of Mr Wieczorek following the death of Maciej in September 2019. Nothing will bring him back, but we hope today brings closure for Maciej’s loved ones.

“This was a joint investigation between the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those who flout the law. This conviction should be a stark reminder to all that legislation is there for a reason and of the subsequent consequences if it is not adhered to.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work in partnership with statutory agencies to tackle and address all crime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further advice on working under raised loads safely and guidance on how to adequately prop vehicles can be found at the following links:

https://www.hse.gov.uk/pubns/priced/hsg261.pdf (Health and safety in motor vehicle repair and associated industries)

https://www.hse.gov.uk/pubns/indg434.htm (HSE Guidance INDG434- Working safely under motor vehicles)