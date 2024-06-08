Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The late Jackie McLaughlin, the man who brought Craigywarren to vintage events all over the province, will be fondly remembered in Craigywarren Village this Saturday (8th June) at the Vintage Rally held in his memory on Cloughwater Road (BT43 6SY), organised by the recently formed Vintage Club

Jackie passed away on 28th December 2020, aged 82.

He was well known at vintage events, sitting proudly with his stationary engine built by Inver Engine Works, Larne in 1910; restored by Jackie in 2008. Many people will also know Jackie over the years from showing his small engines, working on cars, clocks and cameras, collecting breakdowns, videoing weddings, from his stock car racing days and working for the NIE, a man of many talents and a great sense of humour!

As you’d expect from a Vintage Rally, there will be an array of vintage tractors, engines, machinery and classic vehicles, such as cars, motorcycles, and lorries.

The late Jackie McLaughlin pictured at the Hawthorn Vintage Day 2019

And it really will be all the Fun of the Fair, with stalls, hot food, tray bakes, tea and coffee, ice cream, a raffle with great prizes on offer, entertainment, live music from Doagh’s Number 1 Country Singer, Philip Strange and, for kids, a bouncy castle and face painting.

There will also be a nine mile road run for all vehicles – and up for grabs is the new Jackie McLaughlin Shield, for the exhibitor who has travelled furthest to the rally.

There will also be an auction for the following prizes; a Tolsen six drawer tool chest work station and various tools kindly sponsored by Kells Autopaint; a Titan multi drill and bit set kindly sponsored by Trevor Surgenor; three great paintings kindly sponsored by local artist Demi Alexander Fine Art.

Some of the raffle prizes on offer include a Colestone Cabins overnight stay; Go Sun Meal Voucher for two; two £50 vouchers for Galgorm Resort and Spa; £50 voucher for the Thatch Inn; £50 voucher for Team Gleam; £50 meal voucher for the Leighinmohr Hotel; two Kells Autopaint Body Warmers; £20 meat voucher for McAtamney’s, plus beer and a bottle of spirits.

Doagh's Number 1 Country Singer, Philip Strange who will be singing live at the Craigywarren Rally

Sponsors so far include; Kells Autopaint; Colestone Cabins; Go Sun Chinese; Team Gleam; McAtamney Butchers; Hot Cha Take Away; Demi Alexander Fine Art; Noel Davison; Margaret Stewart; Stevie Oliver; Derek Murdoch; Dent Tek; MM Autobody and Repairs; MMD Autotech; Sammy Balmer; Robin Henry; Jackie Lynn; Joe Scott; Trevor Surgenor; Tabor Newcombe, McCurdy Haulage and Fuel Services; McKinstry Skip Hire and Adrian Stewart.

As main organiser Michael McFall said: “Hopefully the weather is good to us and we put on a good show in memory of our old mate Jackie. If he was here now he would be right in his element in the running of this – and telling us what we’re doing wrong! All his old cars and machinery will be on show.

The event takes place from 9am - 4am.

For further details ring 07719 439 736.