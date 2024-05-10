37-year-old arrested in relation to incident in which man was 'nailed' to fence
Investigatings into the serious assault in Bushmills in the early hours of Sunday 5th May are ongoing.
Detective Inspector Lavery said: “The man, who was arrested in the Bushmills area on Friday 10th May under the Terrorism Act, has been taken to custody. A search was also carried out at a residential premises in the Bushmills area as part of the ongoing investigation, with a number of items seized and taken away for further forensic examinations.
“Our investigation remains ongoing regarding this sinister assault, in which a man in his 20s was discovered ‘nailed’ to a fence with a nail through each hand. This barbaric attack has been widely condemned and we would continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13 5/5/24. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”