Detectives investigating an incident in which a man in his 20’s was ‘nailed’ to a fence have arrested have arrested a 37 year old man.

Investigatings into the serious assault in Bushmills in the early hours of Sunday 5th May are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “The man, who was arrested in the Bushmills area on Friday 10th May under the Terrorism Act, has been taken to custody. A search was also carried out at a residential premises in the Bushmills area as part of the ongoing investigation, with a number of items seized and taken away for further forensic examinations.

