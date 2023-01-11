Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Following reports of four burglaries and one theft from a car reported between Sunday 8 January and Monday 9 January, officers identified the suspect and arrested him yesterday, Tuesday 10 January.

“We believe that the burglaries and thefts occurred between 4.40am and 8am on Sunday 8 January, with a number of tools and batteries taken from two business premises in the area.

“The suspect also cut locks off two shipping containers, but thankfully nothing was reported as stolen.

“Two tablets were reported stolen from a car which was parked in the area on Sunday morning.”

Detective Sergeant Crothers continued: “The man, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of burglary and one count of theft from a motor vehicle. He has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we would ask anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting reference number 218 09/01/23 , or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/