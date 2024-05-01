"Another petrol bomb was thrown at the front door of the flat during the incident. A woman, aged in her 40s, who was inside the property sustained burns to her left leg. She was taken to hospital following the incident for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. A man, aged in his 50s, was also inside the house but was not injured. It was reported to police that two men wearing dark coloured clothing were seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.