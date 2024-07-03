Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Strabane are investigating the theft of a livestock trailer from a property in Plumbridge earlier this week.

A modified Crooks trailer was reported stolen from premises on Ligford Road in Plumbridge sometime between 6pm on Monday 1st July and 9am yesterday, Tuesday 2 July.

A blue wheelie bin was also taken.

As police continue with enquiries, Inspector McDermott is appealing to anyone who may have seen this trailer being towed away from the property, or drivers in the area between these times who may have footage which captured the trailer being driven away, to get in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

stock image

"We'd also urge anyone who is offered a trailer for sale in suspicious circumstances, similar to the one reported stolen, or knows of its whereabouts, to get in touch. This trailer has great value to the owner so anyone with information to help return it should call 101, quoting reference 739 of 02/07/24."

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/Following the theft, Inspector McDermott urges anyone who notices any suspicious activity in their area, especially in rural communities, to report it immediately to the police.

“It could be an unusual vehicle seen parked or travelling on a road in the area, or someone calling and asking for directions. Remember that these could well be criminals cold calling to check the level of farm security you may or may not have," says Inspector McDermott. “Do not leave reporting it to police until it’s too late. The quicker it’s reported to us means the faster we can respond.

"Take a note of the vehicle registration number and a description of the vehicle and pass that onto police. Criminals are always on the lookout for valuable items that they can easily re-sell. Quads, trailers and other items of farm machinery should therefore be kept locked away in garages or outbuildings, when not in use. And, for added security, people should consider locking gates, using good-quality padlocks, at yards and on laneways to prevent unauthorised vehicle access. We also offer free trailer marking which is another valuable way to protect your equipment. Call us for more information about this crime prevention initiative. Preventing crime and being switched on to crime prevention will help to protect your property."