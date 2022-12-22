A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle, a green Range Rover, is believed to have been taken from premises at around 9pm on Sunday 18 December.

“We’re treating this incident as a keyless car theft, and as we continue with our enquiries, we are appealing to anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of this vehicle, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area between 8pm on Saturday 17 December, and 9pm on Sunday 18 December, to call us.

“We're also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a similar vehicle for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Detectives in Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of a vehicle theft from the Castlecat Road area of Dervock.

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 452 of 19/12/22.”

They continued: “With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob. They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal.

“We’re urging the public to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars. The cars these thieves target are usually extremely expensive, so the loss is great.”Some useful advice includes:

-When at home keep your car key (and the spare) away from the car, doors and windows

- Put your keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag

- Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used

- Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm

- Park in your garage overnight, if you don’t have a garage park close to your home

