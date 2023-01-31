Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “It was reported that the theft occurred at a farm on the Ballyagan Road area sometime between 10pm on Sunday 29 January and 6am on Monday 30 January.

“Entry had been forced to a shed in the grounds and a trailer containing a number of power tools, including a red SIP welder and a red hedge trimmer, was stolen.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area between the above times, or who may have been offered items matching the description for sale, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 371 of 30/01/23.”

Detective Sergeant Stewart wants to remind those in rural communities to be vigilant to ensure that they don’t become a target for thieves.

He continued: “I would encourage the use of Neighbourhood Watch Schemes in rural areas. You can also speak with your local Neighbourhood Police Officer in relation to marking large items of plant/machinery.