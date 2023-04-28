Detectives investigating a number of rural thefts have recovered over 100 items from a property

Enquiries into, what could amount to be, “dozens of incidents of rural thefts across the country since 2017”, led detectives to a property on the Irish Hill Road, near Ballyclare, yesterday (Thursday 27 April).

There, they recovered over 100 items from the property, including vehicles and power tools.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan commented: “A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods and later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Detectives in Antrim, investigating a number of rural thefts, conducted a search at a property in the Ballyclare area on Thursday 27 April.

“Our investigation is continuing and I would ask anyone who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 484 27/04/23.

“If you would like crime prevention advice or information, contact police on 101 or visit our website: www.psni.police.uk

“Reports can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport